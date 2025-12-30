Corporate lending to rebound as loan-bond rate gap narrows, RBI eases norms

Banks’ lending to corporates is expected to rise in the coming quarters as the interest rate gap between corporate bonds and bank loans has narrowed. In addition, recent policy reforms by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), including allowing domestic banks to undertake acquisition financing, are expected to provide further support to corporate lending, analysts said.

Corporate lending by banks had lagged overall credit growth following corporate deleveraging after the Covid-19 pandemic, as companies increasingly shifted to alternative debt sources such as capital markets and foreign borrowings. Greater access to equity markets, the absence of large private-sector capital expenditure and healthy internal accruals also supported this shift.

Analysts said corporate lending tends to pick up during periods when the gap between borrowing rates narrows. Why does a narrower loan–bond rate gap boost bank corporate lending? Trend analysis over the past few years of AA bond yields and external benchmark-linked lending rates shows a pick-up in bank-sourced corporate credit growth whenever the differential between the two borrowing rates narrows. This is expected, as a smaller borrowing-cost advantage in bonds encourages corporates to shift to bank loans, which offer greater flexibility and quicker turnaround. According to a report by Ambit Institutional Equities, “The interest rate gap between bond yields and benchmark rates (EBLR/MCLR) is a key factor driving this shift. Interestingly, we observe that as the rate gap narrows, bank corporate lending surges, which may materialise in the coming quarters.”

How are RBI reforms expected to support corporate credit growth? Corporate credit growth remained subdued in the first half of the financial year as bond markets transmitted rate cuts faster than bank loan markets, prompting corporates to tap bond markets instead. However, with the gap between bank lending rates and bond market rates narrowing, recent RBI policy reforms, such as risk-weight reductions and easing of large exposure norms, could also support a pick-up in growth. “While adoption or the margin profile of acquisition finance remains monitorable, large banks and public sector banks remain key beneficiaries of a growth pick-up, while the focus may remain on lower-rated accounts (AA/A) to manage margins,” analysts at Ambit said.

What is driving the recent shift in MCLR and bond yields? “It can be seen that bond markets price in changes in the repo rate very quickly, while transmission into MCLR happens with a lag. This is why the differential between one-year MCLR and bond rates widened between February 2025 and July 2025, when the first set of rate cuts took place. Since July 2025, however, there has been a sequential reduction in MCLR till December 2025, while bond market rates started hardening post July. With this, we expect some reversal in bond market substitution, thereby aiding growth in banks’ corporate portfolios,” said Ajit Velonie, senior director, Crisil Ratings.