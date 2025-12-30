India's Russian crude imports hit 3-year low amid tighter Western sanctions

India’s intake of Russian crude oil slid to a three-year low in December, as refiners grew increasingly cautious amid tightening western sanctions on Moscow’s petroleum sector. Even so, Russia remained India’s largest oil supplier by a wide margin compared with November.

Crude oil imports from Russia fell by about 38 per cent in December from the previous month to 1.14 million barrels a day, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler. India had imported 1.83 million bpd of Russian crude in November.

US President Donald Trump had imposed sanctions, from November 21, on two major Russian oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil, which together account for about 60 per cent of India’s oil imports from Moscow. In parallel, under the European Union’s 18th sanctions package, the bloc banned imports of refined oil products derived from Russian crude.

Despite the sanctions, Rosneft remained India’s largest Russian crude supplier in December, while Lukoil also contributed significant volumes. Kpler data show Rosneft supplied about 667,000 bpd, while Lukoil provided 46,000 bpd to Indian refiners during the month.

Indian refiners have scaled back purchases of Russian crude in response to the latest western measures, despite Moscow offering steeper discounts. Russia has doubled discounts for Indian buyers to around $5 a barrel following the US sanctions, two industry executives told Business Standard. Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a visit to India earlier this month, also assured New Delhi of Moscow’s readiness to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies.

The decline comes even as Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy continued strong purchases from Russia, while Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, India’s largest buyer of Russian crude, secured a one-month concession from Washington to continue buying Rosneft cargoes, Reuters reported.

Reliance had a long-term contract to purchase nearly 500,000 bpd of crude from Rosneft. However, the private refiner has stopped importing Russian oil into its export-focused special economic zone refinery at Jamnagar in Gujarat. Russian cargoes arriving on or after November 20 are instead being processed in the company’s domestic tariff area facilities, Reliance earlier said.