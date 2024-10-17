Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Govt in talks to provide welfare benefits to gig and platform workers

Govt in talks to provide welfare benefits to gig and platform workers

A new version of the E-shram portal (E-shram 2.0) will also be launched in the coming week, which will ensure the onboarding of platform workers onto the portal, said Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya
Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: PTI)
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday chaired a meeting with employee associations of gig and platform workers in a bid to provide millions of such workers with social security benefits like health insurance and pension.

The meeting was attended in person and virtually by platform workers’ associations representing workers across India, including Rajasthan, Assam, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Delhi-NCR. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"A committee has been formed by the ministry to develop a framework for providing social security and welfare benefits to gig & platform workers, aiming to gather perspectives from all relevant stakeholders," said the labour ministry in a statement. 

A new version of the E-shram portal (E-shram 2.0) will also be launched in the coming week which will ensure the onboarding of platform workers onto the portal, said Mandaviya.

Shaik Salauddin, who represented the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) in the meeting, said it was discussed that the security benefits as a legal entitlement should be linked to a unique ID for each gig and platform worker. 

“It should be the responsibility of aggregator companies to register workers on central and state government portals. All welfare benefits of central and state governments should be merged with the unique ID as a legal entitlement, and there should be inter-state portability of benefits,” he said. 

“Since a gig or platform worker can be working on several platforms, they cannot be brought under the employer and employee relationship. Accordingly, different options are being looked into. One option that was discussed was to assign a unique ID to such workers based on which contributions per transaction can be deducted through the platform,” said another employee representative, requesting anonymity. 

More From This Section

Premium

India's trade with Africa may take a hit if Iran-Israel conflict escalates

Govt's first 'Kanda Express' to transport 1,600 tonnes of onions to Delhi

India poised to be 3rd largest economy, rising population a challenge: S&P

Premium

States convey support for compensation cess merger with 28% GST slab

Govt wants multiple methanol plants over next 5-7 years: VK Saraswat



Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Majority say they will stop using UPI if transaction fee levied: Survey

Centre asks platform aggregators to register workers on e-Shram portal

India, EU to host conference to discuss threats in online radicalisation

After getting out of hand during Covid, subscription boom faces big test

Top 5 OTT releases of this week: Modern Masters to Batman, check list below

Topics :online platformwelfare economygig economy

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story