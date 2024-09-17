Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Centre asks platform aggregators to register workers on e-Shram portal

Registration on the e-Shram portal is essential for workers to benefit from various social welfare programmes, said Union Ministry of Labour & Employment

The Ministry has instructed aggregators to regularly update workers' details. | Photo: Shutterstock
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 4:59 PM IST
The Union Ministry of Labour & Employment has called upon platform aggregators to enroll their gig and platform workers on the e-Shram portal to avail social security benefits. In a statement issued on Tuesday (September 17), the ministry said, “The Ministry has taken a significant step towards extending social security benefits to gig and platform workers by encouraging platform aggregators to register their workers on the e-Shram portal.”

The e-Shram portal serves as a nationwide database of unorganised workers, designed to provide them with access to social security and welfare schemes.

This registration is essential for workers to benefit from various social welfare programmes. Additionally, it will assist aggregators in maintaining an accurate registry of beneficiaries.

Report worker exits also: Ministry
 
The Ministry has instructed aggregators to regularly update workers’ details, including payments and work engagements, after implementing these guidelines. Aggregators are also required to promptly report any worker exits to ensure accurate records are maintained.

Moreover, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has issued an advisory outlining a standard operating procedure (SOP), highlighting the responsibilities of aggregators, such as registering and routinely updating workers' information.

Universal benefits for gig workers

Upon registration, platform workers will receive a Universal Account Number (UAN), which will grant them access to a range of social security benefits.

The statement further noted that the government has already collaborated with some aggregators, successfully completing application programming interface (API) integration, thus advancing the registration process. This partnership between the government and platform aggregators seeks to cover all gig workers across the country.

Labour minister to meet aggregators
 
A meeting between the Ministry of Labour and Employment and platform aggregators has been scheduled for Wednesday (September 18). The meeting will be led by the Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, who will provide further details regarding the new guidelines.
Topics :Mansukh Mandaviyaonline platformLabour Ministrysocial securitygig economywelfare schemes

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

