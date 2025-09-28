Govt issues guidelines to set up EV charging stations under PM E-DRIVE

The central government has issued operational guidelines for the rollout of around 72,300 public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country, with an allocation of ₹2,000 crore under the ₹10,900-crore PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme.

The guidelines set out a tiered subsidy framework to facilitate the establishment of EV charging infrastructure at multiple locations. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has been designated as the project implementation agency (PIA) for the rollout. Subsidy disbursal will take place in two instalments, linked to the achievement of specified compliance and performance milestones.

Government-owned premises — including offices, residential complexes, hospitals and educational institutions — will be eligible for 100 per cent subsidy on both upstream infrastructure and EV charging equipment, provided the chargers are made accessible to the public free of charge.

For charging stations in urban areas such as city streets, shopping malls and market complexes, as well as along highways and expressways, the government will subsidise 80 per cent of the upstream infrastructure cost. The same subsidy rate will apply to battery swapping and battery charging stations set up at any location. According to the guidelines, eligible entities such as central ministries and state or Union Territory governments must designate nodal agencies to consolidate demand for public charging stations (PCS) and submit proposals to the Ministry of Heavy Industries. At city and highway sites owned, managed or overseen by central or state governments or their public sector entities — including railway stations, Airports Authority of India-run airports, public sector OMC fuel outlets, bus depots of state transport undertakings, metro stations, municipal parking facilities, public sector ports, and toll plazas or way-side amenities under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or state authorities — the subsidy will cover 80 per cent of upstream infrastructure costs and 70 per cent of EV supply equipment expenses.