US tariffs on Indian goods pose major growth risks: Crisil Intelligence

The report said consumer price index (CPI) inflation is likely to soften to 3.5 per cent in the current fiscal from 4.6 per cent in the previous year

Nominal GDP growth, however, slowed to 8.8 per cent from 10.8 per cent during the same period | Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 3:09 PM IST
High tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods pose a major risk to the country's growth, Crisil Intelligence said in its September report.

The tariffs will impact both Indian goods exports and investments, the report added.

However, domestic consumption, driven by benign inflation and rate cuts, is expected to support growth, it said.

The country's GDP rose to a five-quarter high of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of fiscal 2025-26, up from 7.4 per cent in the similar quarter in the previous year.

Nominal GDP growth, however, slowed to 8.8 per cent from 10.8 per cent during the same period, it added.

The report said consumer price index (CPI) inflation is likely to soften to 3.5 per cent in the current fiscal from 4.6 per cent in the previous year.

Healthy agricultural growth is expected to keep food inflation under check, though the impact of excess rain was yet to be fully assessed.

Lower crude prices and benign global commodity prices are expected to contain non-food inflation, the report added.

On the monetary policy, the report said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to implement one more rate cut this fiscal, followed by a pause.

The central bank's monetary policy committee had cut the repo rate by 100 basis points between February and June 2025 and is now awaiting the full transmission of past cuts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian Economyeconomy growthIndia GDPGDP growthCrisilCrisil reportTrump tariffs

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

