Tylenol row: India's paracetamol exports to US form only a small share

Amid controversy over US President Donald Trump’s comments on Tylenol and other paracetamol products, data shows that India exports only a small share of paracetamol to the US.

Nikkhil Masurkar, CEO, Entod Pharmaceuticals, said paracetamol likely makes up a “low single-digit share” of India’s pharma exports to the US by value. “US paracetamol supply chains rely heavily on non-Indian sources for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), historically a large share from China, implying India’s export contribution in this single commodity is modest,” he added.

Market structure in the US

Experts note that the US over-the-counter (OTC) paracetamol market is dominated by large retailers and private-label manufacturers, subject to strict quality assurance, supply continuity and liability standards.

“Smaller firms, therefore, tend to participate via API supply, contract manufacturing or limited SKUs rather than broad, branded OTC presence,” industry executives said. Namit Chopra, Chairman, Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), added that paracetamol accounts for only about 0.56 per cent of India’s total API exports to the US, valued at roughly $2.77 million in FY25. Export data According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India exported paracetamol products worth $182.31 million in FY24. Of this, shipments to the US stood at just $21.98 million. Tylenol controversy Last week, President Trump and US Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr claimed that Tylenol and similar painkillers used during pregnancy could be linked to autism risk, while announcing new regulatory guidance to alert physicians.