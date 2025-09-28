US commerce secy calls for India to open mkts, stop actions harming America

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Sunday in an interview with News Nation said that India needs to 'react correctly' to the US.

Lutnick said that India must open its markets and take actions that would not 'harm' the US.

"We have a bunch of countries to fix like Switzerland, Brazil, right? It's got an issue. India, these are countries that need to really react correctly to America. Open their markets, stop taking actions that harm America, and that's why we're off sides with them," he said.

He then said that the issues would be sorted, but India must 'play ball' with the US.

"Those, I think, will be sorted out, but they take time. And these countries have to understand that if you want to sell to the US consumer, right? You've got to play ball with the president of the United States. So those are still coming. A bunch of countries left but the big ones maybe the big ones you know India we'll sort it out over time," he said in the News Nation interview. Earlier on September 26, a high-level Indian delegation, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a recent visit to the United States (US), engaged in a series of productive discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral trade deal and investment ties between the two countries, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.