Govt launches ₹16.7 trillion asset monetisation pipeline till FY30

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled the second phase of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP 2.0), valued at Rs 16.72 trillion, to plough back capital for the government from assets of Central ministries and public sector entities between FY26 and FY30.

Sitharaman said NMP enables recycling of productive public assets, thereby unlocking resources for reinvestment in new projects and capital expenditure. She noted that this approach facilitates efficient mobilisation of funds for capex in public assets while minimising the budgetary outgo of the government.

Dominated by highways, power, ports, and railway projects, NMP 2.0 will bring private participation in over 2,000 assets across public enterprises in states and the Central government, Niti Aayog chief executive officer BVR Subrahmanyam said in a media interaction on Monday.

The NMP 2.0 estimate for the first time includes private investment of Rs 5.8 trillion in five years, the Aayog said. This head shall record the investment by the private sector in monetisation projects that involve construction and/or major maintenance components. It is estimated that the largest portion of the proceeds under NMP 2.0 shall accrue to the Consolidated Fund of India (43 per cent), followed by direct private investment (39 per cent), PSU or Port Authority allocation (15 per cent), and State Consolidated Fund (4 per cent). The first monetisation pipeline ran from FY22 to FY25, where the government generated Rs 5.3 trillion, meeting 89 per cent of its Rs 6 trillion target.

In the second edition, asset monetisation comprises elements such as transfer of assets for a limited period, divestment of portions of listed entities to unlock additional capital, securitisation of cash flows, or strategic commercial auctions. The Rs 16.72 trillion target includes the cash flows accruing to government entities in terms of proceeds being received upfront, the present value of the expected future cash flows from monetisation of the assets, and the estimated private investment into the projects. These assets will generate Rs 10.8 trillion in FY26–30, while Rs 5.9 trillion will come in the subsequent years, taking cognisance of the longer concession cycles of the assets, and that returns continue much beyond the five-year monetisation window.

The government has set itself a target of Rs 2.49 trillion from asset monetisation proceeds in FY26 itself, of which it is likely to achieve Rs 2 trillion, Niti Aayog said. Highway monetisation will account for over a fourth of the second pipeline, along with major contributions from sectors that performed well in the previous cycle, such as ports, coal, and mines. The railways, despite achieving only 29 per cent of its targets in the first NMP, has been given a target of Rs 2.62 trillion in NMP 2.0. Notably, this includes an Rs 83,700 crore target for dilution of government equity in seven listed railway PSUs.

The assets and transactions identified under NMP 2.0 are expected to be rolled out through a range of instruments, including direct contractual instruments such as public-private partnership concessions and capital market instruments such as Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), among others. Niti Aayog said the choice of instrument will be determined by the sector, nature of asset, timing of transactions (including market considerations), target investor profile, and the level of operational/investment control envisaged to be retained by the asset owner, etc. The government has undertaken a thorough analysis of the monetisation of assets in the first pipeline and has come up with a new methodology for identifying proceeds with respect to their depreciation during the monetisation period.