Govt mulls EPR for construction and demolition waste, used cooking oil

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) is drafting guidelines to extend producer responsibility to construction and demolition (C&D) waste, used cooking oil, and toxic and hazardous waste, following previous efforts to regulate plastic packaging and electronic waste, according to two senior officials.

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is a policy approach that holds producers accountable for the environmental impact of their products throughout their lifecycle, including after disposal by consumers. The aim is to encourage sustainable practices and support circular economy models.

EPR regulations for C&D waste are designed to mandate the use of a certain percentage of recycled materials in the construction of buildings and roads, while those for toxic and hazardous waste seek to enable these materials to be repurposed into new products.

In the case of used cooking oil, the plan is to recycle it for uses such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), animal feed, and soap making. “We are finalising EPR rules for C&D waste. There has been an issue with the usage of C&D waste processing plants that produce usable material. We are now incorporating a mandate requiring a percentage of recycled material in construction wherever permitted,” one of the officials said. “Additionally, we will mandate that bulk generators of C&D waste – such as large buildings undergoing demolition and redevelopment – must not only deposit their waste at authorised processing facilities but also acquire certificates of recycling, similar to other EPR cases. This is how we plan to introduce the EPR regime for C&D waste, and it will be issued soon,” the official added.

Yearly targets will be set, starting at 5 per cent for the first two years and increasing to 10 per cent thereafter. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will determine the environmental damage compensation rate, and as the EPR model is enforced, designated officers will impose penalties as necessary. Queries sent to the secretary and spokesperson of MoEFCC, and the chairman of CPCB, went unanswered until the time of going to press. Separate interministerial expert committees for used cooking oil and toxic and hazardous waste have yet to be formed. The committee for used cooking oil will examine feasibility regarding its collection, refining process, and necessary technologies.

Meanwhile, the toxic and hazardous waste committee will evaluate industry impacts and feasibility, according to the official. Recognising the vast potential of used cooking oil, the second official said, “If we refine it, it could become a major component of sustainably efficient fuel. We are therefore pursuing its inclusion in the EPR regime due to the significant demand for SAF. Once the committee assesses the ecosystem, we will create rules, and the mandate will be established accordingly.” Currently, used cooking oil is not recycled; no one is buying it because it is deemed valueless. To establish a new industry, there must be demand and profitability. Once the EPR rules are implemented, producers will be required to purchase it and obtain certificates, driving demand for recycling and making it profitable.

“A massive increase in demand will not happen immediately. We plan to gradually raise demand and targets so that recyclers are attracted to the market. We expect a large ecosystem to develop within 5-7 years, leading to increased collection of used cooking oil. Once sufficient quantities are available, they can be diverted for biofuel production, such as SAF and other applications,” the second official explained. Used cooking oil is a key source of SAF, which helps reduce carbon emissions and enables a circular economy by repurposing waste. India aims to mandate a use target of 1 per cent SAF in international commercial flights by 2027, increasing to 2 per cent by 2028, to mitigate emissions from the aviation sector.

“Production of SAF from used cooking oil must be supported by existing and emerging technologies. In the Indian context, it is vital to ensure that unused cooking oil does not enter the SAF manufacturing process. Proper management of this waste resource is not only advantageous but also essential for environmental sustainability, as improper disposal can lead to severe environmental damage, including clogged drainage systems and water pollution,” said Kuljit Singh, partner and leader of infrastructure at EY India. Regarding toxic and hazardous waste, the MoEFCC suggests that where standardised operating procedures for utilising hazardous waste as industrial input exist, EPR regulations can be introduced. This allows the waste generated to be either handed over to another facility or repurposed into new products, thereby minimising output waste.