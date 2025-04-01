FinMin to hold review meeting with banks on Thursday on govt schemes

The Union finance ministry is going to hold a review meeting on Thursday with public sector banks (PSBs) and select private sector banks to assess the progress of various government-run schemes and the performance of the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), according to a senior government official.

“The meeting will be chaired by the Department of Financial Services secretary M Nagaraju. Apart from PSB chiefs, heads of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank have also been called for the meeting,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.

The senior government official further added that the meeting is likely to review the performance of schemes such as the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Skill Development (CGFSSD), MUDRA loan for homestays, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Yojana (PM-MKSSY), Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF).

“The meeting will also discuss announcements made in the Budget 2025–26 for accelerating the pace of credit to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, the PM Vidya Lakshmi Scheme, PM-KUSUM and the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana,” added the official. Notably, the last such review meeting was held in December with PSB heads and the DFS secretary. NARCL was incorporated in July 2021 to manage and resolve non-performing assets (NPAs) in the banking sector. As of December 2024, NARCL has acquired 22 accounts with an exposure of Rs 95,711 crore, demonstrating its effectiveness in driving resolutions. Additionally, 28 accounts with an exposure of Rs 1.28 trillion were resolved by banks subsequent to NARCL making the offers, reflecting the indirect impact of NARCL’s presence in settling or successfully pursuing recovery through other resolution mechanisms.

The Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Skill Development (CGFSSD) offers credit guarantees to financial institutions for loans provided to skill development training institutes. It aims to enhance the availability of funding for skill development programmes, benefiting trainers and trainees. The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Yojana (PM-MKSSY) focuses on improving the welfare of fishers by enhancing infrastructure, technology and financial support. It aims to promote sustainable fishing practices and increase fish production in the country. The Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme provides farmers with access to credit for agricultural needs, while the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) aids in developing infrastructure for the fisheries sector.