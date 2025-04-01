Home / Economy / News / 98.2% of ₹2000 notes back in system, Rs 6.3K cr worth notes still out: RBI

98.2% of ₹2000 notes back in system, Rs 6.3K cr worth notes still out: RBI

Since October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2000 banknotes from individuals and entities for deposit into their bank accounts

Rs 2000
The Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender. | PHOTO: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 7:02 PM IST
The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said 98.21 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes have been returned to the banking system, and only Rs 6,366 crore worth of such notes are still with the public.

On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, has declined to Rs 6,366 crore at the close of business on March 31, 2025, RBI said.

"Thus, 98.21 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned," it said in a statement.

The facility for deposit and/or exchange of the Rs 2000 banknotes was available at all bank branches till October 7, 2023. However, this facility is still available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank.

Since October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2000 banknotes from individuals and entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, members of the public can also send Rs 2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

The Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DenominationDemonetisationRs 2000 noteRBI

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

