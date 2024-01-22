Rodtep reimbursements: Govt likely to guide industry on documentation

This is because last year, the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) had imposed countervailing or anti-subsidy duty against some products as retaliation against India’s export boosting scheme.

The government plans to handhold the industry to help them familiarise with adequate documentation that they need to maintain for the Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme-related reimbursements, a senior government official said.

Countervailing duties are imposed on imported goods to offset the embedded subsidies that exporters of a particular country avail.

“During an investigation for countervailing duty, investigators (from another country) come to India for plant visits and also ask for relevant documents. The ability to show documents is crucial,” a senior government official told Business Standard.

“When investigators visit, exporters should say RoDTEP is a remission-based scheme and to that extent, they should be able to show documents such as electricity, state-level fuel cost (VAT), among others. We are taking steps for general awareness building among exporters and are working on a process to familiarise exporters with the entire requirements,” the official said. The RoDTEP scheme was rolled-out three years ago by the commerce and industry ministry.