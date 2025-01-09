India's April-Nov gold import data revised downwards by $11.69 billion

The government has revised downwards the import data of precious metals such as gold and silver during the first eight months of the financial year, Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S) data showed.

The decline in gold imports, in terms of value, stood at a whopping $11.69 billion to $37.39 billion during April-November. According to the data released in December, the cumulative import of the yellow metal was $49 billion. The biggest revision in data took place in November, when gold imports were slashed by $5 billion to $9.8 billion.

In the case of silver, the revision was smaller. Imports were reduced to $0.48 billion from $0.66 billion in November. On a cumulative basis, silver imports saw a decline of $0.95 billion to $2.33 billion, DGCI&S data showed. DGCI&S, which comes under the administrative control of the department of commerce, compiles and disseminates India’s merchandise trade statistics. Data compiled by DGCI&S is also shared with global agencies such as the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The revision in data is attributed to a ‘calculation error’ caused by the alleged double counting of gold shipments in warehouses following a shift in the online filing services from the National Securities Depository (NSDL) to the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE) starting in July 2024 for gold traders. As a result, imports into the country and the clearances from special economic zones (SEZ) to the rest of the county were counted twice due to technical glitches.

The shift from NSDL to ICEGATE, however, was intended to streamline the reporting of import data.

Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that data adjustments have significant implications for trade policy, revenue calculations, and economic planning. “Ensuring more accurate and timely data collection, minimising reporting errors, and improving verification mechanisms will be essential to avoid such large-scale corrections in the future and to provide a clearer picture of India's trade performance,” GTRI said in a report on Thursday.

Gold import data is closely monitored by investors and policymakers alike and also has a bearing on the country's current account deficit (CAD). Gold accounts for over 5 per cent of India's total imports.

Government sources said that the double counting which occurred on account of the migration from NSDL to ICEGATE has been ‘largely rectified,’ but the migration is still underway. “Correction and revision of data is part and parcel of the framework of statistics worldwide. The data compilation is a complicated process as it involves the collection of data from over 500 locations, and over 2.5 lakh transactions take place every day,” they said.

Going ahead, DGCI&S and DG Systems under the ministry of finance will look into the data retrospectively to make it more robust and will submit a report in about six weeks to the commerce and industry ministry. There will also be a review of the existing data exchange protocols, among other measures, to make the reconciliation system more robust. According to the sources, the integration has not significantly impacted data for other commodities, barring relatively smaller changes in electronics and silver.

India is the world's second-biggest gold consumer after China and imports gold from countries such as Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and South Africa.

(With inputs from PTI)