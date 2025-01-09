Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India's April-Nov gold import data revised downwards by $11.69 billion

India's April-Nov gold import data revised downwards by $11.69 billion

The decline in gold imports, in terms of value, stood at a whopping $11.69 billion to $37.39 billion during April-November

gold silver
Shreya NandiPTI New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 7:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government has revised downwards the import data of precious metals such as gold and silver during the first eight months of the financial year, Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S) data showed.
 
The decline in gold imports, in terms of value, stood at a whopping $11.69 billion to $37.39 billion during April-November. According to the data released in December, the cumulative import of the yellow metal was $49 billion. The biggest revision in data took place in November, when gold imports were slashed by $5 billion to $9.8 billion.
 
In the case of silver, the revision was smaller. Imports were reduced to $0.48 billion from $0.66 billion in November. On a cumulative basis, silver imports saw a decline of $0.95 billion to $2.33 billion, DGCI&S data showed. DGCI&S, which comes under the administrative control of the department of commerce, compiles and disseminates India’s merchandise trade statistics. Data compiled by DGCI&S is also shared with global agencies such as the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).  The revision in data is attributed to a ‘calculation error’ caused by the alleged double counting of gold shipments in warehouses following a shift in the online filing services from the National Securities Depository (NSDL) to the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE) starting in July 2024 for gold traders. As a result, imports into the country and the clearances from special economic zones (SEZ) to the rest of the county were counted twice due to technical glitches. 
 
    The shift from NSDL to ICEGATE, however, was intended to streamline the reporting of import data.
 
Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that data adjustments have significant implications for trade policy, revenue calculations, and economic planning. “Ensuring more accurate and timely data collection, minimising reporting errors, and improving verification mechanisms will be essential to avoid such large-scale corrections in the future and to provide a clearer picture of India's trade performance,” GTRI said in a report on Thursday.
 
Gold import data is closely monitored by investors and policymakers alike and also has a bearing on the country's current account deficit (CAD). Gold accounts for over 5 per cent of India's total imports.
 
Government sources said that the double counting which occurred on account of the migration from NSDL to ICEGATE has been ‘largely rectified,’ but the migration is still underway. “Correction and revision of data is part and parcel of the framework of statistics worldwide. The data compilation is a complicated process as it involves the collection of data from over 500 locations, and over 2.5 lakh transactions take place every day,” they said.

Also Read

Gold surges by Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,830

Centre slashes Nov gold imports by $5 bn in record commodity revision

2025: Gold likely to hit Rs 85,000 per 10 grams, silver Rs 1,10,000 per kg

Buy dips in Gold as low China bond yields, economic uncertainty bode well

Gold falls Rs 10, silver climbs Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,700

 
Going ahead, DGCI&S and DG Systems under the ministry of finance will look into the data retrospectively to make it more robust and will submit a report in about six weeks to the commerce and industry ministry. There will also be a review of the existing data exchange protocols, among other measures, to make the reconciliation system more robust. According to the sources, the integration has not significantly impacted data for other commodities, barring relatively smaller changes in electronics and silver.
 
India is the world's second-biggest gold consumer after China and imports gold from countries such as Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and South Africa.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Climate change puts India's rice and wheat output at risk of 6-10% decline

India asks missions in 20 nations to boost market opportunities, export

Govt to sign pact with Mongolia soon in area of geology and exploration

Days ahead of Union Budget, revenue secy Arunish Chawla shifted to DIPAM

Premium

Unlisted firms outpace listed peers with faster revenue, earnings growth

Topics :Gold Silverimportcommodities

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story