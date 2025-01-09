Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India asks missions in 20 nations to boost market opportunities, export

India asks missions in 20 nations to boost market opportunities, export

The official said the missions were asked to market opportunities in these six sectors, competitors and specific companies

The Kenyan government's decision to scrap multi-million-dollar airport expansion and energy deals with the Adani group, following bribery allegations by the US, could test the resilience of India's fledgling project exports market.
Services exports reached an all-time high of US$ 34.31 billion in October, registering an increase of 22.3 per cent year-on-year. (File Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The commerce ministry has asked the commercial wings of Indian Missions of 20 countries to specifically identify market opportunities in six goods and services to promote India's exports, an official said on Thursday.

Ways to increase the exports were discussed during a three-day meet, concluded on January 8, between senior officials from the ministry and commercial wings of Indian Missions.

The official said the missions were asked to market opportunities in these six sectors, competitors and specific companies.

The meeting was important as the commerce ministry is in the process of formulating a strategy to push exports of six key product categories, including engineering goods and electronics, to 20 focus countries, including the US, Australia, France, China, Russia, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia.

These countries, including the US and the European Union nations, account for a major chunk of India's total exports.

After recording double-digit growth in October 2024, India's exports in November contracted 4.85 per cent year-on-year to US$ 32.11 billion.

Also Read

Industry seeks extension of RoDTEP scheme to SEZs, EOUs till Sep-end

Working on strategy to push growth of exports in goods, services: Goyal

Shooting itself in the foot - again: This trade barrier hurts India more

Exporters ask for Rs 750 cr to target US market amid China's tariff woes

Premium

Trade reforms, global value chains key to India's export strategy

Cumulatively, during April-November this fiscal year, exports increased by 2.17 per cent to US$ 284.31 billion and imports by 8.35 per cent to US$ 486.73 billion.

Services exports reached an all-time high of US$ 34.31 billion in October, registering an increase of 22.3 per cent year-on-year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt to sign pact with Mongolia soon in area of geology and exploration

Days ahead of Union Budget, revenue secy Arunish Chawla shifted to DIPAM

Premium

Unlisted firms outpace listed peers with faster revenue, earnings growth

Premium

Business Standard poll: Experts see FY26 nominal GDP growth at 10-11%

Govt slashes Nov gold import data by $5 billion in commodity revision

Topics :Indian exportsIndian MissionCommerce ministry

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story