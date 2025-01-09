Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Days ahead of Union Budget, revenue secy Arunish Chawla shifted to DIPAM

Days ahead of Union Budget, revenue secy Arunish Chawla shifted to DIPAM

DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the new revenue secretary in place of Chawla

Arunish Chawla
Arunish Chawla (Image posted on X by @Pharmadept)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 6:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a significant reshuffle within the Finance Ministry, senior IAS officer Arunish Chawla has been reassigned from his position as revenue secretary to head the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), a move which comes three weeks ahead of the Union Budget.

DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the new revenue secretary in place of Chawla, according to a personnel ministry order. Pandey is also the finance secretary.

The changes come at a time when the Finance Ministry is working on the the Union Budget, scheduled for presentation on February 1. Wednesday's reshuffle is seen as the government's strategic adjustments as it gears up for the crucial financial planning period ahead.

Chawla, a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, was appointed as the revenue secretary only on December 25 last year. He was then working as the Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals.

He will also hold additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance and Secretary, Ministry of Culture till the appointment of a regular incumbent, the order said.

Pandey, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre, was also holding the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Unlisted firms outpace listed peers with faster revenue, earnings growth

Premium

Business Standard poll: Experts see FY26 nominal GDP growth at 10-11%

Govt slashes Nov gold import data by $5 billion in commodity revision

Aiming to produce 5 mn tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, says PM Modi

India Inc files ECB plans worth $ 2.83 bn in November, shows RBI data

Topics :BudgetUnion Budgetrevenue department

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story