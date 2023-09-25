Home / Economy / News / Govt to auction Jammu & Kashmir's lithium reserves over next few weeks

Govt to auction Jammu & Kashmir's lithium reserves over next few weeks

India found its first lithium deposits in Jammu and Kashmir with estimated reserves of 5.9 million tonnes

Reuters NEW DELHI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's federally administered region of Jammu and Kashmir will auction its lithium reserves over the next few weeks, a government source with close knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

India, which has been exploring ways to secure supplies of lithium, a critical raw material used to make electric vehicle batteries, in February found its first lithium deposits in Jammu and Kashmir with estimated reserves of 5.9 million tonnes.

"The auction will happen soon and some overseas miners have shown interest," the source said, declining to be identified because of the sensitive nature of discussions.

The federal mines ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comments.

The source also said that KABIL, a state-owned joint venture formed to scout for minerals overseas, was in the "final stages" to secure a few lithium blocks in Argentina.

Discussions with the Chilean government were also underway to secure lithium blocks although talks were still in early stages, the source added.

KABIL, short for Khanij Bidesh India Ltd, was formed in August 2019 to identify, acquire, develop and process strategic minerals overseas for use in India.

India, among the world's top greenhouse gas emitters, has been pursuing overseas pacts to secure key minerals in resource-rich countries such as Australia, Argentina and Chile.

 

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Also Read

State-owned firm KABIL to sign pact with Argentina to secure lithium blocks

State-owned firm KABIL to sign lithium pact with Argentina: Report

IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad

Messi-less Argentina beat Bolivia 3-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

NMDC in talks with Australia's Hancock for lithium mining: Report

Govt could sell wheat in open market to control price: Sanjeev Chopra

Statistics ministry to begin work on 80th round of national sample survey

India loosening its planned restrictions on laptop, tablet imports

S&P retains India's FY24 growth forecast at 6% on slowing world economy

Aadhaar's biometric services in 'hot, humid' climate unreliable: Moody's

Topics :lithiumJammu and KashmirMining industry

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bn

Shree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story