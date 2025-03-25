Home / Economy / News / Govt withdraws gold monetisation scheme, short-term deposits to continue

Govt withdraws gold monetisation scheme, short-term deposits to continue

This decision comes after a comprehensive review of the scheme's performance and evolving market conditions

Gold
The Gold Monetisation Scheme, launched on September 15, 2015, aimed to reduce the country’s dependency on gold imports
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 10:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday announced the discontinuation of the medium and long term government deposit (MLTGD) components of the Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS) from March 26. 
 
This decision comes after a comprehensive review of the scheme’s performance and evolving market conditions, according to the finance ministry statement.
 
The GMS, launched on September 15, 2015, aimed to reduce the country’s dependency on gold imports and mobilise the vast gold holdings of households and institutions for productive use.
 
The scheme initially consisted of three components — short-term bank deposits (1-3 years), medium-term government deposits (5-7 years), and long-term government deposits (12-15 years).
 
In light of the revised framework, deposits under the medium-term and long-term government deposit components will no longer be accepted at designated collection and purity testing centres (CPTC), gold monetisation scheme collection & testing agents (GMCTA), or at bank branches, from March 26.
 
However, existing deposits under these components will continue until redemption, in line with the current guidelines as stipulated in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) master direction.

Also Read

Govt discontinues gold monetisation scheme; banks may continue: FinMin

Gold steadies in thin trade as investors assess Fed policy outlook

Premium

Dharavi redevelopment survey in final leg; 63K tenements assessed

LIVE: More than 114 detained in connection to Nagpur violence so far

GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Arshdeep breaks 84-run stand; Sai departs for 41-ball 74

 
“While the MLTGD components are being discontinued, the short-term bank deposit (STBD) option will remain available. However, its availability will depend on the individual bank’s commercial viability assessments. The RBI is expected to release detailed guidelines on this in due course,” said the finance ministry statement.
 
This shift in policy underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to refine the GMS and adapt it to the evolving financial landscape, while maintaining focus on gold’s role in the economy.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

S&P lowers India's growth forecast for FY26 by 20 basis points to 6.5%

Premium

Slow tenders, weak export demand hit India's green hydrogen plans

Premium

JNPA to become first Indian port with 10 mn TEU capacity by April 2025

Premium

Trump diktat to lengthen OVL's quest to repatriate Venezuela dividend

Taxmen to assess only undisclosed income in search cases: Finance Bill

Topics :Gold Monetisation SchemeFinance MinistryReserve Bank

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story