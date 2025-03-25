Trump diktat to lengthen OVL's quest to repatriate Venezuela dividend

The ongoing effort by Indian public sector oil companies to repatriate dividends stuck in Venezuela may be a bigger immediate challenge for India than managing lost crude imports, after the latest US push to sideline the South American nation, officials said. ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), the overseas arm of state-owned exploration and production company ONGC, has upwards of $500 million of dividends from local assets stuck in the country.

United States President Donald Trump on Monday announced a 25 per cent overall tariff on countries purchasing oil and gas from Venezuela beginning April 2. Part of the Trump administration's tough stance on the Venezuelan regime, which it considers to be directly hostile to US interests, the move is expected to cut off India's access to Venezuelan crude, which made up 0.92 per cent of India's overall crude imports in FY25.

But more importantly, it will push back OVL’s efforts to secure a waiver from the US State Department and Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to receive a licence exempting it from sanctions and allowing it to work in Venezuela using US entities and the US dollar, officials said. "The licence was sought to gain proprietorship in the two projects, similar to what had been given to a US oil producer. But it would be difficult to secure it now in the current environment. However, we will move to raise the matter as part of discussions with Washington DC," a petroleum ministry official said.

Stuck dividends OVL had acquired a 40 per cent stake in the San Cristobal field in Venezuela in 2008, with Venezuelan state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA) holding the remaining stake. Located in the Junín Norte block in Venezuela's massive Orinoco Heavy Oil Belt (known as the Faja), the field is the world's largest heavy oil deposit and was estimated to have 232.4 million barrels of recoverable crude, yielding up to 100,000 barrels per day. The deal was ONGC's first involvement in Venezuela and it had agreed to a total investment of $355.8 million, including a $173.1 million signing bonus. OVL had last received annual dividends worth $56.224 million for oil produced from the field back in 2008. But dividends worth about $500 million remain stuck at the moment. "The idea so far has been to sell the share of oil owed to OVL to interested buyers. But the latest move will make it harder," a public sector refinery official said.

He pointed out that an agreement was signed by the parties to settle outstanding dues through instalment payments. OVL had received three instalments totalling $88 million till March 2017, but the mechanism had broken down afterwards. In January 2024, petroleum ministry officials had said the South American country had agreed to provide Venezuelan oil in lieu of the dividends. OVL also has an 11 per cent participating interest in Petrocarabobo, a joint venture created in 2010 to produce oil from the Carabobo area in the eastern part of the Orinoco oil belt, in the states of Anzoátegui and Monagas. Two other state-owned entities — oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and upstream company Oil India Limited (OIL) — have a participating interest of 3.5 per cent each in the project. PdVSA (71 per cent) and multinational energy and petrochemical company Repsol (11 per cent) own the rest of the project.

After being awarded two development blocks, early accelerated production commenced in December 2012. In August 2024, senior OVL officials had said the total crude production of the two projects stood at 12,000–15,000 barrels per day and can be enhanced to 45,000–50,000 barrels per day in the next two to three years. Crude flows to stop Officials said they were monitoring further directions by the US on existing sanctions waivers, but said crude flows from Venezuela will cease. Venezuelan crude made up $1.01 billion of the $109.3 billion of crude imported in the first nine months of FY25. Currently, only Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) officially imports from the country, having secured official clearance from US authorities last year.