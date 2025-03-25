Home / Economy / News / Taxmen to assess only undisclosed income in search cases: Finance Bill

Taxmen to assess only undisclosed income in search cases: Finance Bill

The amendment, which was approved by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, will be made effective retrospectively from September 1, 2024

tax
The government has brought in amendments to Chapter XIV-B of Income Tax Act. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 6:48 PM IST
The government has proposed amendments to Finance Bill, 2025, under which tax officers will determine only undisclosed income for block assessments in search cases and not total income of the assessee. 
The amendment, which was approved by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, will be made effective retrospectively from September 1, 2024. 
The government has brought in amendments to Chapter XIV-B of Income Tax Act through which the concept of assessment of 'total income' has been replaced with the assessment of 'undisclosed income'. 
This amendment was part of the 35 amendments that the Lok Sabha approved to the Finance Bill, 2025, on Tuesday. This reflects a paradigm shift where the main objective of a search or requisition is to identify income that has not been disclosed, an FAQ issued by the income tax department said.
 
"The changes to Chapter XIV-B aim to focus only on assessing undisclosed income and place trust in the taxpayer to disclose regular income in the block income tax return," the FAQ said. 
According to the FAQ, the regular income of the assessee facing an assessment following a search operation will be taxed separately at the applicable rate. 

Regular income will continue to be determined based on entries or transactions recorded in the books of account or documents maintained in the normal course before the initiation of the search or requisition, the FAQ said. 
EY in its analysis of Finance Bill, 2025, amendments said that last year, the government introduced a significant shift in search assessments from assessment of each individual year separately to a single consolidated assessment for a block period comprising specified years. 
In this regard, the New Block Assessment Regime provided for assessment of undisclosed income, as well as regular income.
According to EY, the amended Finance Bill, 2025, in a way, now reinstates the pre-2003 block assessment regime to restrict the scope of assessment under the New Block Assessment Regime to only undisclosed income.
First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

