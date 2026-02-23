Govt to raise ₹16.3K cr by monetising oil and gas assets in next four years

In addition, partial equity divestment has been proposed in identified subsidiaries to mobilise capital for future sectoral investments. Discovered small fields, proposed to be monetised through competitive bidding under a production-linked concession model, are expected to raise ₹7,500 crore. The government targets to raise ₹1,500 crore every year till FY30 through DSFs.
Asset monetisation of petroleum storage facilities for liquids and gases is expected to create value of ₹5,300 crore by FY30. State-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) is expanding its Panipat refinery from 15 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 25 MTPA by constructing off-site tankages and storage facilities. The capital investment in creation of these facilities shall be the monetisation value.