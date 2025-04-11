Govt will protect national interest, avoid haste in trade pacts: Goyal

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the government will safeguard the nation’s and public interests and that it is never advisable to take any step in undue haste as far as trade agreements are concerned.

“I have said it many times before that we do not negotiate at gunpoint. Timely restrictions are good as they encourage us to talk swiftly, but until we are able to protect the interests of the country and people, it is never good to be hasty,” Goyal said, when asked about the progress of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between India and the United States (US).

Meanwhile, a government official said that India and the US are exploring an interim trade deal focusing on tariffs over the next 90 days, provided the outcome is a ‘win-win’ for both nations.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump announced their intention to finalise the first tranche of a mutually beneficial multi-sectoral bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by the fall of 2025. Thereafter, both sides began discussions on the deal last month.

However, with Washington pausing reciprocal tariffs on most countries for 90 days, the idea is to utilise the time and attempt to finalise an interim deal. This is because wrapping up BTA discussions may not be possible in such a short time frame.

“We are in continuous engagement with the USTR team. A lot of discussion will be on video conference. There could be some visits both ways. A lot of possibilities are there to finalise low-hanging fruits. A lot of possibilities are there to finalise the form and shape of the BTA,” the official cited above said, adding that the terms of reference or the scope of the deal has been finalised.

Also Read

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump reversed his decision and put a 90-day pause on all reciprocal tariffs that went into effect from the midnight of April 9 (eastern time)—except for China.

Last week, the US had announced country-specific reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent on imports from a host of countries. As much as 26 per cent reciprocal tariff was imposed on India. Currently, the 10 per cent ad valorem tariff, over and above the existing most favoured nation (MFN) tariff, continues on American imports.

“The work has started. India is far ahead of other countries in negotiating a trade deal,” the official said.

Exporters have been pushing for a trade agreement with the US. Finalising a trade deal may offer some relief to Indian exporters, even if Washington decides to impose the 26 per cent reciprocal tariff after the three-month pause.

An official statement said that the department of commerce and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) are actively tracking developments, particularly on tariff changes being imposed by the US, import surges or dumping, and export-related challenges. DGFT has operationalised a dedicated ‘Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk’ to assist stakeholders in navigating emerging trade issues.

“Given the evolving trade landscape and the introduction of various tariff and counter-tariff measures, there may be both new export opportunities and heightened import pressures from specific countries or product sectors. Exporters and importers experiencing such shifts are encouraged to share their inputs and suggest potential support measures,” the official statement said.

The helpdesk will collate trade-related issues concerning other ministries and state governments and will co-ordinate to seek their support and provide possible resolutions.