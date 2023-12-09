Home / Economy / News / Govt working on 1st ever 'cost of regulation' study for states: DPIIT secy

Govt working on 1st ever 'cost of regulation' study for states: DPIIT secy

DPIIT has created a dataset to let the States know how some of the areas may be affecting them in terms of their 'business-friendly reputation'

Shreya Nandi New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has completed a first-of-its-kind study to assess the cost of services across states and union territories (UTs), Industry Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Saturday.

While this is not a ranking exercise, DPIIT’s idea was to enable the states and UTs to do a self-assessment on how cost of regulation figures vary across other states and thereafter take their own measures to reduce their cost of regulation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


DPIIT has created a dataset to let the States know—without converting it into a political issue—how some of the areas may be affecting them in terms of their ‘business-friendly reputation’. Some of the areas include liquidity, building permissions, environmental clearance, and the fees related to that. As many as 13 sectors have been covered under the study.

The study is not in the public domain yet.

“…there are tremendous variations across the country when it comes to these 13 services that we tried to cover, in terms of average cost of regulations. In one state, it may be Rs 50 lakhs for accessing these 13 services on average, in another state the average may be as low as Rs 15 lakhs,” Singh said at the Ficci's 96th Annual General Meeting.

“We are talking about a huge, almost Rs 17,000 crores of cost of regulation during that assessment period, which was a one and a half years’ period last year,” he said.

Also Read

Lok Sabha passes Jan Vishwas Bill to promote ease of doing business

AI-driven planning is Gati Shakti's new frontier, says DPIIT official

Mixed results

India discusses launch of UPI in New Zealand to enable ease of doing biz

Contract reform seeks to settle disputes, make doing business easier

India becoming middle income country within realms of possibility: NK Singh

Crucial to identify real beneficiaries of interest subvention scheme: GTRI

GDP growth reflection of transformative reforms of last 10 years: PM Modi

World recognizes India only option for large demand: Piyush Goyal

COP28: New GST draft text gives four options for move towards clean energy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DPIITEase of Doing Businessindustry

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story