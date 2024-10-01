Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Gross GST collection rises 6.5% to over Rs 1.73 trillion in September

Gross GST collection rises 6.5% to over Rs 1.73 trillion in September

Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in September last year was Rs 1.63 lakh crore. In August 2024, the mop-up was Rs 1.75 lakh crore

GST
GST(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gross GST collection in September grew 6.5 per cent to about Rs 1.73 lakh crore, according to government data released on Tuesday.
 
Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in September last year was Rs 1.63 lakh crore. In August 2024, the mop-up was Rs 1.75 lakh crore.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Last month, domestic revenue grew 5.9 per cent to about Rs 1.27 lakh crore. Revenue from import of goods was up 8 per cent to Rs 45,390 crore.
 
Refunds worth Rs 20,458 crore were issued during the month, an increase of 31 per cent over the year-ago period.
 
After adjusting refunds, net GST revenue in September stood at Rs 1.53 lakh crore, 3.9 per cent higher than the year-ago period.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gujarat High Court quashes GST orders on cotton seed oil cakes

Premium

Mechanism to control GST fraud in ITC claims expected in November

GST Council forms GoM on compensation cess; report expected by Dec 31

Consensus eludes GoM on GST rate rationalisation, over 100 items discussed

GoM meeting in Goa: No consensus on GST proposals for real estate sector

Topics :GSTtax

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story