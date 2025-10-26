Home / Economy / News / GST 2.0 sparks festive surge: 2-wheeler registrations hit record in October

GST 2.0 sparks festive surge: 2-wheeler registrations hit record in October

India's two-wheeler market hits a 2025 high with 1.85 million units registered in October, as GST 2.0 rate cuts and festive buying spur strong retail momentum

Industry experts attribute the growth to the positive impact of GST 2.0, which rationalised tax rates for entry-level and commuter two-wheelers, improving affordability and encouraging replacement demand. | File Image
Anjali Singh
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
The implementation of GST 2.0 has given a strong boost to India’s two-wheeler market, with October registrations rising to 1.85 million units — the highest monthly tally of the year so far — according to Vahan data. The surge reflects the combined impact of recent GST rate rationalisation and festive season demand, which has revived consumer sentiment in both urban and rural markets.
 
Two-wheeler registrations jump 43 per cent month-on-month
 
Vahan data shows that two-wheeler registrations climbed sharply from 1.29 million units in September to 1.85 million units as of October 23, an increase of over 43 per cent month-on-month. The spike also marks the strongest recovery in retail volumes after a relatively subdued July–September quarter.
 
Monthly registrations through the year reflect this trend: 1.53 million units in January, 1.35 million in February, and 1.51 million in March. Registrations rose further to 1.69 million units in April and 1.65 million in May before moderating to 1.45 million in June and 1.35 million in July. The momentum remained steady in August with 1.37 million units, followed by a dip in September. However, October’s sharp surge to 1.85 million units marks the highest monthly figure recorded so far this year, due to the twin impact of GST rationalisation and festive demand.
 
Hero MotoCorp, Honda lead as festive demand lifts all brands
 
Among major players, Hero MotoCorp led the pack with 5,44,856 units registered in October, followed by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India with 4,97,498 units. TVS Motor Company recorded 3,33,574 registrations, while Bajaj Auto stood at 2,13,123 units. Suzuki Motorcycle India registered 96,509 units, Royal Enfield recorded 94,293 units, and India Yamaha Motor reported 59,515 units. The strong figures indicate broad-based growth across brands and segments.
 
GST 2.0 rate cuts enhance affordability and replacement demand
 
“The early indications of GST reduction are quite positive for the two-wheeler market. Near-term demand is solid in terms of sales, bookings, and inquiries, and even the mid-term outlook appears strong across both rural and urban segments,” said Anurag Singh, Advisor at Primus Partners. “However, it will be important to observe how the trend sustains in the longer term,” he added.
 
Festive season and rural recovery accelerate retail momentum
 
Analysts also point out that the festive season, along with improved rural liquidity and positive macroeconomic sentiment, has boosted retail momentum. Dealerships have reported higher footfalls and better booking conversions compared with the previous quarter.
 
According to Vahan registration data, two-wheeler sales have shown a steady recovery through 2025, peaking in October.
 

Topics :GST RevampGST rate cutstwo wheeler market

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

