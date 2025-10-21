Record Diwali car sales as GST 2.0, rate cuts drive festive demand

Automobile majors in India have seen their best Diwali season this year, driven by the recent GST 2.0 reforms, tax and repo rate reliefs, and buoyant consumer sentiment during the festive period. According to initial industry estimates, passenger vehicle majors have seen an uptick of around 15–35 per cent in sales during this time. Industry major Maruti Suzuki said on Saturday that it had received bookings for 4.5 lakh units during the period, with retail sales extending to a record 3.25 lakh units. On Tuesday, Tata Motors also said that it had achieved a landmark of over 1 lakh vehicle deliveries, reflecting a robust 33 per cent growth compared to the same period last year. For Hyundai Motor India, retail sales surged 30 per cent year-on-year, with an average of 2,500 cars delivered daily.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President C. S. Vigneshwar, this season is likely to see record sales once the final numbers are out. SUVs lead Tata Motors’ record festive performance For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, the growth momentum was driven mainly by the sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment. The Nexon — India’s top-selling car in September 2025 — registered over 38,000 retails, marking a 73 per cent rise, while the Punch clocked 32,000 units, growing 29 per cent year-on-year. “Over the 30-day period from Navratri to Diwali, we have achieved a landmark milestone with over 1 lakh vehicle deliveries, reflecting a robust 33 per cent growth compared to the same period last year. Our EV portfolio too has shown strong traction, with over 10,000 EVs retailed during this period, marking a 37 per cent growth,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

“Our full portfolio of cars and SUVs has supported this surge further, reinforcing our strategic commitment to product leadership, market relevance, and delivery excellence in this pivotal festive window,” he added. Maruti Suzuki records best-ever Dhanteras sales Maruti Suzuki witnessed its best Dhanteras with more than 51,000 units sold in 24 hours. “Now, we are getting close to 14,000 bookings every day. Almost 450,000 bookings have come in one month. Small car sales were around 94,000, and our total retail numbers stood at 350,000,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India. The company had announced a price reduction on September 18, passing on GST benefits to customers.

Hyundai reports strong growth in bookings and deliveries “Enquiries have risen 10 per cent year-on-year, with over 18,000 customers enquiring daily. Bookings have been even stronger, averaging nearly 3,500 per day — a solid 17 per cent growth over last year. Retail sales have surged at an even faster pace, up 30 per cent year-on-year, with nearly 2,500 cars delivered daily,” said Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India. During the Dhanteras period, Hyundai delivered about 14,000 cars — 20 per cent higher than last year. Industry upbeat as GST reforms revive demand momentum