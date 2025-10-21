Home / Industry / Auto / Record Diwali car sales as GST 2.0, rate cuts drive festive demand

Record Diwali car sales as GST 2.0, rate cuts drive festive demand

Maruti, Tata, and Hyundai post record festive sales growth between 15% and 35% as GST 2.0 reforms, repo rate relief, and strong consumer sentiment boost demand

Car sales
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 6:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Automobile majors in India have seen their best Diwali season this year, driven by the recent GST 2.0 reforms, tax and repo rate reliefs, and buoyant consumer sentiment during the festive period. According to initial industry estimates, passenger vehicle majors have seen an uptick of around 15–35 per cent in sales during this time.
 
Industry major Maruti Suzuki said on Saturday that it had received bookings for 4.5 lakh units during the period, with retail sales extending to a record 3.25 lakh units. On Tuesday, Tata Motors also said that it had achieved a landmark of over 1 lakh vehicle deliveries, reflecting a robust 33 per cent growth compared to the same period last year. For Hyundai Motor India, retail sales surged 30 per cent year-on-year, with an average of 2,500 cars delivered daily.
 
According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President C. S. Vigneshwar, this season is likely to see record sales once the final numbers are out.
 
SUVs lead Tata Motors’ record festive performance
 
For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, the growth momentum was driven mainly by the sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment. The Nexon — India’s top-selling car in September 2025 — registered over 38,000 retails, marking a 73 per cent rise, while the Punch clocked 32,000 units, growing 29 per cent year-on-year.
 
“Over the 30-day period from Navratri to Diwali, we have achieved a landmark milestone with over 1 lakh vehicle deliveries, reflecting a robust 33 per cent growth compared to the same period last year. Our EV portfolio too has shown strong traction, with over 10,000 EVs retailed during this period, marking a 37 per cent growth,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.
 
“Our full portfolio of cars and SUVs has supported this surge further, reinforcing our strategic commitment to product leadership, market relevance, and delivery excellence in this pivotal festive window,” he added.
 
Maruti Suzuki records best-ever Dhanteras sales
 
Maruti Suzuki witnessed its best Dhanteras with more than 51,000 units sold in 24 hours. “Now, we are getting close to 14,000 bookings every day. Almost 450,000 bookings have come in one month. Small car sales were around 94,000, and our total retail numbers stood at 350,000,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India. The company had announced a price reduction on September 18, passing on GST benefits to customers.
 
Hyundai reports strong growth in bookings and deliveries
 
“Enquiries have risen 10 per cent year-on-year, with over 18,000 customers enquiring daily. Bookings have been even stronger, averaging nearly 3,500 per day — a solid 17 per cent growth over last year. Retail sales have surged at an even faster pace, up 30 per cent year-on-year, with nearly 2,500 cars delivered daily,” said Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India.
 
During the Dhanteras period, Hyundai delivered about 14,000 cars — 20 per cent higher than last year.
 
Industry upbeat as GST reforms revive demand momentum
 
According to Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) Chairperson and former FADA President Vinkesh Gulati, the industry has seen average sales during the last 50 days, as sales started picking up after the GST reforms on September 22.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Dhanteras engine fires up auto market: Over 100K cars delivered in 24 hours

Premium

Luxury carmakers rev up festive cheer with reduced prices, festival offers

Automobile exports rise 26% in Q2 on record PV, two-wheeler sales: Siam

Jains in Gujarat buy 186 luxury cars, save ₹21 cr in 'one-of-its-kind deal'

Maruti Suzuki to cross 50,000 Dhanteras deliveries; Hyundai up 20%

Topics :Passenger VehiclesDiwali saleCar salesMaruti Suzuki

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story