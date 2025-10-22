Home / Industry / Auto / India's auto deals hit $4.6 bn in Q3, driven by outbound M&A, EV growth

India's auto deals hit $4.6 bn in Q3, driven by outbound M&A, EV growth

Excluding the Tata Motors transaction, deal values fell 36 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), indicating that large strategic bets continue to drive overall momentum

Cars
The report highlighted a strategic pivot toward global expansion, electrification, and supply chain recalibration.
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s automotive sector recorded its strongest quarter in over a year, with 30 transactions valued at $4.6 billion, according to the Grant Thornton Bharat Q3 2025 Automotive Dealtracker.
 
While the deal count remained steady from the previous quarter, total transaction value surged, largely due to Tata Motors’ $3.8 billion acquisition of Iveco S.P.A., one of India’s largest-ever outbound auto deals.
 
Excluding the Tata Motors transaction, deal values fell 36 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), indicating that large strategic bets continue to drive overall momentum, the report noted.
 
Focus shifts to global expansion and clean mobility
 
The report highlighted a strategic pivot toward global expansion, electrification, and supply chain recalibration, as both strategic buyers and investors ramped up focus on future-ready mobility platforms.
 
“The Indian automotive sector is in a phase of strategic reset — balancing policy reform, consumer realignment, and global expansion,” said Saket Mehra, Partner and Automotive Industry Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.
 
“The quarter’s strong M&A and PE activity reflects India’s growing global ambition in commercial mobility and a clear shift toward scalable, tech-enabled platforms. As policy tailwinds and festive demand converge, we anticipate sustained momentum across alternative fuel technologies, auto-tech, and supply chain digitisation,” he added.
 
M&A activity surges on cross-border deals
 
Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity surged in Q3 2025, with seven deals worth $4.1 billion, marking a 13 per cent decline in volume but a 1,234 per cent jump in value over the previous quarter.
 
Cross-border transactions dominated, accounting for 71 per cent of volumes and 99 per cent of total deal value, with Asia and Europe emerging as key regions.
 
Samvardhana Motherson International executed three outbound acquisitions, reinforcing India’s growing influence in global automotive supply chains.
 
The top deal of the quarter was TML CV Holdings PTE Ltd’s $3.7 billion acquisition of Iveco S.P.A., which contributed 95 per cent of total M&A value, underscoring India’s strategic global ambitions in commercial mobility.
 
Private equity bets on electric and mobility platforms
 
Private equity (PE) activity remained robust, with 23 deals worth $531 million, reflecting a 15 per cent rise in volume but a 17 per cent fall in value over Q2 2025.
 
The decline in deal value was due to the absence of big-ticket transactions — around 70 per cent of deals were below $10 million, indicating investors’ preference for smaller, focused bets.
 
Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) dominated the PE space, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of total value, led by Rapido’s $271 million funding round from Prosus and WestBridge Capital.
 
Other major deals included IFC-backed investments in electric bus operators JBM Ecolife Mobility and GreenCell Mobility, together worth $137 million, reinforcing investor confidence in urban electrification and multimodal transport.
 
Public markets stay quiet
 
Public market activity remained subdued in Q3 2025, with no major IPOs or qualified institutional placements (QIPs).
 
However, investors remain focused on the anticipated Toyota IPO in 2026, which is expected to reshape investment flows and reinvigorate automotive sector interest.
 
The report noted that private capital and strategic consolidation continued to dominate funding trends this quarter, as companies and investors seek to build scale and future-ready mobility ecosystems.
    
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Car sales hit top gear on festive push, up 15-35% during Navaratri-Diwali

Commercial vehicle sales up 2% in H1 as medium, light trucks drove growth

Premium

Dhanteras engine fires up auto market: Over 100K cars delivered in 24 hours

Premium

Luxury carmakers rev up festive cheer with reduced prices, festival offers

Automobile exports rise 26% in Q2 on record PV, two-wheeler sales: Siam

Topics :Auto sectorautomobile industryTata MotorsAuto industry

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story