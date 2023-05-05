GST and states, a reality check of how indirect tax system is working

The fears large manufacturing states expressed when the GST regime became operational in the financial year 2017-18 (FY18) have not materialised. The regime looked to tax at the point of consumption rather than the place of production. States which are India’s manufacturing hubs expected a loss of revenue. They have not lost by accepting GST.

India doesn’t seem to find the need yet for such schemes amid surging goods and services tax (GST) collections. Overall collections touched a record high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April 2023, though there are some differences among individual states.