Home / Economy / News / GST Council likely to exempt distilled alcohol used to make liquor from tax

GST Council likely to exempt distilled alcohol used to make liquor from tax

However, states adopt different practices while imposing GST on extra neutral alcohol, which is key input used to produce liquor

Reuters NEW DELHI
The reduction in GST on molasses will benefit the sugar industry, Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd, said

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will discuss exempting distilled alcohol used to manufacture liquor from the indirect tax at its meeting on Oct. 7, according to a source.

High distilled or extra neutral alcohol contains 95% alcohol by volume and is used for producing liquor and for industrial purposes.

The council, chaired by the federal finance minister and includes state finance ministers, will also consider a proposal to lower GST on molasses to 5% from 28%, according to the source.

Molasses, a byproduct of sugar production, is used to make extra neutral alcohol and ethanol.

The reduction in GST on molasses will benefit the sugar industry, Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd, said.

"Especially those sugar mills that don't have distilleries and sell molasses."

India does not impose GST on liquor.

However, states adopt different practices while imposing GST on extra neutral alcohol, which is key input used to produce liquor.

According to the proposal, grain and molasses-based extra neutral alcohol used for manufacturing liquor will be exempted from GST for an "interim" period, the source said.

States which levy value added tax (VAT) on grain and molasses-based extra neutral alcohol used in industry may be asked to stop levying the VAT, according to the source.

Also Read

Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarath Reddy becomes approver in Delhi liquor case

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

GST Council Meeting 2023 Highlights: Here are the key points to know

Govt to start critical minerals auction in few weeks, says official

Mid-year performance review of PLI incentive payout expected next week

RBI expected to retain 6.5% benchmark rate in monetary policy, say experts

Global infra faces losses worth $300 bn due to climate change: Report

FCI sells 189,000 tonne wheat, 5,000 tonne rice in 15th weekly e-auction

Topics :GST CouncilLiquor firmsLiquor saleliquor industryLiquor lawGST Council meet

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story