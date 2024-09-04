GST Council meeting: E-invoice mandate may soon cover B2C transactions

Businesses across the country may soon be required to issue electronic invoices, or e-invoices, directly to consumers for the sale of goods and services.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in its forthcoming meeting on Monday, is expected to discuss extending the e-invoicing mandate to cover business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. Currently, e-invoicing is compulsory for businesses with a turnover of Rs 5 crore and above, but only for their business-to-business (B2B) transactions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“A pilot project may be proposed to introduce voluntary e-invoicing in selected sectors, in collaboration with states willing to participate,” a government official familiar with the plan told Business Standard. The move aims to curb tax evasion and enhance compliance in consumer transactions.