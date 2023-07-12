Home / Economy / News / GST Council asserts mere holding of shares in subsidiaries exempt from tax

GST Council asserts mere holding of shares in subsidiaries exempt from tax

The clarification came amid GST officers sending notices to both Indian and foreign companies, demanding tax on share capital held in their subsidiaries at 18%

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The GST Council has laid to the rest the thorny issue of taxing shares held by holding companies in their subsidiaries.

The Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, clarified that mere holding of these shares cannot be taxed under the goods and services tax (GST) as these are not supply of services.  

"This much-needed clarification will arrest wasteful litigation for thousands of conglomerates working in India to whom tax officers started issuing notices to question these transactions," said Rajat Mohan, senior partner, AMRG & Associates.

The clarification came amid GST officers sending notices to both Indian and foreign companies, demanding tax on share capital held in their subsidiaries at 18 per cent.  

The tax was imposed on Indian holding companies, while it was sought to be demanded from Indian subsidiaries of foreign holding companies.

The arrangement of holding shares in subsidiary companies is a normal business phenomenon. It is widely practiced by all foreign companies investing in India, whereby money is invested in shares of a company which is closely held by a group of overseas companies. It is also a normal practice for domestic holding companies.

The tax was demanded because the scheme of classification of services, adopted for GST, contains an entry, services of holding equity of subsidiary companies, against service code 997171.

Some officers adopted earning per share as taxable value for each share, while  others considered one per cent of the shares held as taxable value.

As a result, Indian holding companies having subsidiaries in the country or abroad would have been paying 18 per cent GST on its share of profits of all the subsidiaries. An Indian subsidiary of a foreign holding company would have been paying 18 per cent GST on all of its profit that could be allocated to its equity shareholders whether or not such profit is earned in India. 

Also Read

GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR

Centre to come up with pre-filled GST return forms by year-end: Report

CPI-based inflation rose to 4.81%, food inflation to 4.49% in June

28% GST an opportunity for gaming companies to compete: Gamezop co-founder

Sebi to tweak 'fit & proper' regime for bourses, clearing corporations

PwC India ties up with Zoho to drive digital transformation of firms

Govt directs Nafed, NCCF to procure tomato from AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanGSTGST CouncilGST council meeting

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story