PwC India ties up with Zoho to drive digital transformation of firms

The PwC India- Zoho partnership "will accelerate their digital transformation journey" of medium to large enterprises in the country, PwC India said

BS Web Team New Delhi
PwC India announced its strategic partnership with Zoho (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 3:07 PM IST
Consultancy firm PwC India on Wednesday announced the firm has entered into a strategic partnership with Chennai-headquartered tech firm Zoho to accelerate the digital transformation of firms across the technology ecosystem. PwC India and Zoho will provide businesses with transformation solutions such as “customer experience platform, custom applications, HR tech, and financial management applications including accounting solutions”.

The PwC India- Zoho partnership “will accelerate their digital transformation journey” of medium to large enterprises in the country, PwC India said. Zoho’s portfolio of over 55 products can be customised to cater to complex business requirements and its apps can be easily integrated and extended to fit into the larger technology ecosystem of any enterprise business, the company added.

“Zoho is a great addition to PwC India’s expanding alliance ecosystem aimed at the technology and digital transformation landscape. Our joint value proposition with Zoho marks an important step towards shaping the future of digital transformation, as we aim to offer the most relevant and agile transformation solutions to drive growth and success for our clients,” Vivek Belgavi, leader of alliances and ecosystems, PwC India said.

 “Zoho's partnership with PwC India is an extension of its larger strategy to leverage its SI partners' solutions expertise to offer industry-specific tailored solutions for enterprises, built on Zoho's technology platform. We are confident that our customers will benefit from the breadth and depth of Zoho’s offering coupled with the industry expertise of PwC.,” said Bishan Singh, head of channel ecosystem, Zoho Corp.

In April, Business Standard had reported that  Zoho has been on a rural expansion drive through the hub-and-spoke model. Zoho decided to adopt this model of offices in 2020 to cater to a distributed workforce and as part of its “transnational localism” strategy during Covid – of being locally rooted, while staying globally connected.

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 3:07 PM IST

