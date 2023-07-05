Home / Economy / News / GST Council to discuss tax valuation norms on online gaming on July 11

GST Council to discuss tax valuation norms on online gaming on July 11

The council is also likely to thrash out a consensus on whether the tax would be levied on the full value of bets placed or on the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The GoM members were unanimous on 28 per cent GST to be levied on these activities.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The GST Council is likely to discuss the recommendations of a group of state finance ministers regarding levy of 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing, in its 50th meeting next week.

The council is also likely to thrash out a consensus on whether the tax would be levied on the full value of bets placed or on the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR).

Sources said the report of the GoM, convened by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, has been circulated to the states and a threadbare discussion is likely in the council meeting on July 11.

The GoM members were unanimous on 28 per cent GST to be levied on these activities.

However, since no consensus could be reached on whether the tax should be levied on the full face value of bets placed or the GGR, which is the fees charged by online gaming portals, the GoM left the decision on the GST Council, sources said.

In December, the GoM submitted its report to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Also Read

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

Budget 2023: Gaming industry welcomes TDS change, awaits clarity on GST

India can also put trade barriers in retaliation to restrictions: RK Singh

FDI inflows into India rise 10%, outflows shrink 16% in 2022: Unctad

RBI cancels licenses of two co-operative banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka

Indian middle class will nearly double to 61% by 2046-47: PRICE Report

India will retaliate on trade barriers on green hydrogen: R K Singh

Topics :GSTGST Councilonline gamesCasinoHorse riding

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story