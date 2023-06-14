Home / Economy / News / GTRI calls for simplifying PLI scheme, cautions against misuse by industry

GTRI calls for simplifying PLI scheme, cautions against misuse by industry

This initiative would allow India to replicate advanced machinery used in textiles, mining, metal work, and agriculture sectors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
GTRI calls for simplifying PLI scheme, cautions against misuse by industry

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government should consider simplifying the criteria for grant of fiscal incentives under the PLI scheme while guarding against possible misuse of those support measures by the industry, a report by think-tank GTRI said on Wednesday.

The government has rolled out Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 14 sectors, including telecommunications, electronics, white goods and pharma with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

Cautioning the government about the possible misuse of the incentives, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said firms may easily manipulate production levels through their supporting manufacturers, group companies or contract manufacturers.

Citing an example, the report said the government had to suffer huge revenue loss in the past due to the misuse of a 'Target Plus' scheme during 2003-06.

"Departments implementing PLI schemes may study the Target Plus scheme misuse and be vigilant. The risk compounds when incentive is granted on quarterly production," GTRI Co-founder Ajay Srivastava said.

On simplifying the criteria for grant of PLI incentive, he said the criteria for various sectors include thresholds on investments, production, sales, degree of localization, inputs used and many more and manufacturers may not be able to tick all the boxes.

"In most cases, it is difficult to ascertain the actual value of a product or invoice. Doing this makes incentives subjective and delay the settlement of claims. Guidelines should be few and transparent," the report said.

It added that the best way to simplify the scheme is to incentivise local production of components and not the final product.

Further, it suggested that extending incentives under the scheme for clean energy technology would help in greater ways in promoting domestic manufacturing.

"Given the upcoming carbon border taxes imposed by the EU and soon by other countries, India must invest in clean energy technologies. Many countries are investing in making industrial processes cleaner and greener," it said.

It added that industrial labs for reverse engineering should be encouraged to reduce the dependence on imported machinery and enhance production quality.

This initiative would allow India to replicate advanced machinery used in textiles, mining, metal work, and agriculture sectors.

"By leveraging existing expertise, India can significantly cut its import bill and improve the quality of domestically produced machinery," it said.

GTRI also said that even if the GST (Goods and Services Tax) collected for a product exceeds the PLI outgo committed for the scheme duration, it is no guarantee that the scheme has become financially self-sufficient or self-supporting.

"The GST collected includes IGST collected on imports of inputs. High import content in the 80-85 per cent range in final products will result in high imports and higher GST collected. A better metric would be to look at the net GST paid by the PLI-supported units on factory value added," the report said.

Also Read

Apple unlikely to apply for subsidies under PLI 2.0 scheme: Report

Market regulator Sebi suspends small town-linked incentive for MFs

Launch 'PLI Plus' to focus on development to boost manufacturing: GTRI

GTRI suggests 7 steps for Indian traders to make full use of FTA with Aus

Centre to launch Rs 12,000 crore PLI scheme for high-end components: Report

G20 SAIs agree to cooperate to meet challenges of auditing blue economy, AI

India considers lithium mining royalty at 3% of London Metal Exchange price

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das named 'Governor of the Year' in London

India to overtake China as world's second largest oil consumer by 2027: IEA

Smart home security camera import shipments grew 48% in Q1 2023: Report

Topics :PLI schemeIndian industryGlobal Trade

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story