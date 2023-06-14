Home / Economy / News / India considers lithium mining royalty at 3% of London Metal Exchange price

India considers lithium mining royalty at 3% of London Metal Exchange price

At least dozen cos such as Adani Enterprises, Vedanta Ltd, Reliance Industries, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Himadri Chemicals and Korea's LX International are likely to take part in auction

Reuters NEW DELHI
India considers lithium mining royalty at 3% of London Metal Exchange price

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Sarita Chaganti Singh and Neha Arora

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's federal government plans to fix the rate of royalty that mining companies must pay for extracting lithium at 3% of the prices prevailing at the London Metal Exchange (LME), two government sources said.

India, which has been exploring ways to secure supplies of lithium - a critical raw material used to make electric vehicle batteries - in February found its first lithium deposits in the federally administered region of Jammu and Kashmir. The government is expected to auction the newly found lithium blocks, with estimated reserves of 5.9 million tonnes, later this year.

At least a dozen Indian and foreign companies such as Adani Enterprises, Vedanta Ltd, Reliance Industries, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Himadri Chemicals and Korea's LX International are likely to take part in the auction, said the sources, asking not to be named as the information is not public.

India's cabinet is expected to consider the proposal of fixing the rate of royalty for lithium mining at 3% of the rates prevailing at LME, they said. The Ministry of Mines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The rate of royalty - to be paid to the local administration of Jammu and Kashmir - would be a major step towards the country's first auction of its lithium blocks, the sources said.

India's federal mines ministry fixes royalty rates, but the revenue goes to state governments or federally administrated territories.

India has previously used the LME benchmark to fix the royalty rate for bauxite mining, the sources said. "We studied the royalty rates in other lithium mining countries," said one of the sources. "The royalty rates in Australia is also 3% of LME and (it) is 4.5% of LME in Argentina, Bolivia and Chile - called the lithium triangle."

India's plans to auction its lithium reserve - estimated as the seventh largest deposit - comes amid a push by major economies to secure lithium supplies.

The United States, Canada and other countries have established a new partnership aimed at securing the supply of critical minerals, including lithium.

 

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh, Neha Arora; editing by David Evans)

Also Read

India plans to link prices of domestic lithium with London Metal Exchange

Centre to auction lithium reserves found in Jammu by June: Report

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

India needs Rs 33,750 cr to set up Li-ion cell, battery mfg plants: CEEW

India eyes overseas copper, lithium mines to meet domestic shortfall

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das named 'Governor of the Year' in London

India to overtake China in oil demand growth by 2027: IEA report

Smart home security camera import shipments grew 48% in Q1 2023: Report

Rupee hits one-month high against dollar on corporate dollar inflows

Retail inflation rose in Bihar, Haryana in May, touched 6% and beyond

Topics :lithiumMining industryMining London Metal Exchangecommodities

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story