Gujarat aims to contribute 10% to India's GDP: IAS Officer Mona Khandhar

Gujarat aims to increase its contribution to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 10 per cent from the current 8 per cent by 2030, according to Mona Khandhar, principal secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Gujarat. She was speaking on Thursday at a Bengaluru roadshow for the Gujarat IT/ITES Policy 2022-27. ''We are aligned with the mission of Viksit Bharat...,'' she said, adding that Gujarat, which is on top in logistics and manufacturing, is working towards stepping up its contribution to the country's GDP to 10 per cent..

Referring to Gujarat increasing its contribution to the GDP, Khandhar noted: “This is not possible unless the focus is on technology and futuristic technologies.'' IT/ITeS (information technology and IT-enabled services) is central to this goal, she explained. Gujarat is also in the process of developing a global capability centers (GCC) policy and another on semiconductors. The state already has a biotechnology policy and is collaborating with Karnataka on creating impactful initiatives.

Also speaking at the event, Anmol Patel, director of Ganesh Housing Corporation, said: “With Gujarat’s forward-thinking IT-ITeS policy driving growth, Ahmedabad is emerging as a prime destination for IT, IT-enabled services, and global tech investments.'' Ganesh Housing’s Million Minds Tech City offers state-of-the-art infrastructure within a 65-acre integrated tech ecosystem, featuring 18 million square feet of IT facilities, he said. ''This project is a strategic move to position Gujarat as a leading tech and innovation hub, supporting regional development and attracting global investments.”

Gujarat-based Ganesh Housing Corporation, in partnership with the Government of Gujarat and the Department of Science and Technology, hosted the second roadshow for the Gujarat IT/ITES Policy.