Retail inflation for farm, rural workers drops to 5.01% and 5.05% in Dec

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) remained unchanged for December 2024 at 1,320 and 1,331 points, respectively

Rupee, inflation
The corresponding figures for November 2024 were 5.35 per cent for CPI-AL and 5.47 per cent for CPI-RL. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eased to 5.01 per cent and 5.05 per cent in December from 5.35 per cent and 5.47 per cent, respectively, in November 2024.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) remained unchanged for December 2024 at 1,320 and 1,331 points, respectively, a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1320 points and 1331 points, respectively, in November 2024.

The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for December 2024 were recorded at 5.01 per cent and 5.05 per cent, respectively, compared to 7.71 per cent and 7.46 per cent in December 2023, it added.

The corresponding figures for November 2024 were 5.35 per cent for CPI-AL and 5.47 per cent for CPI-RL.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :InflationRural IndiaConsumer Price Index

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

