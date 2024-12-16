Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India's merchandise trade deficit widens to $37.8 billion in November

India's merchandise trade deficit widens to $37.8 billion in November

Economists had expected the country's November trade deficit to be $23.9 billion

Port cargo, port, trade, cargo
India's merchandise exports increased by 2.17 per cent year-on-year in the April to November period. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 3:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's merchandise trade deficit in November widened to a record level, led by a surge in gold imports while exports fell driven by a drop in crude oil prices, trade ministry officials said on Monday.
 
India's merchandise trade deficit in November stood at $37.84 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data.
 
Economists had expected the country's November trade deficit to be $23.9 billion, according to a Reuters poll. The deficit stood at $27.14 billion in October.
 
India's merchandise exports in November stood at $32.11 billion, while imports were $69.95 billion, per data. In the previous month, merchandise exports were at $39.2 billion and imports stood at $66.34 billion.
 
Inbound shipments of gold climbed to a record high of $14.8 billion last month, more than doubling from $7.13 billion in October, the data showed.
 
"Gold imports have been a major culprit in the overshoot of trade deficit, having seen nearly 50 per cent increase year-to-date vs last year," said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

More From This Section

WPI inflation eases to three-month low in Nov as food prices cool

Economy ends 2024 strong as business growth reaches 4-month high, shows PMI

UK-India business boosted by prospect of free trade agreement, says HSBC

Premium

Govt aims to secure Russian crude oil term deal by next financial year

French economist Thomas Piketty for emulation of 20th-century wealth tax

 
Both the consumption and investment demand for gold have increased, while the global price of gold has also risen materially, Arora said.
 
India's merchandise exports fell in November over the previous month, but increased by 2.17 per cent year-on-year in the April to November period, data showed.
 
"The merchandise exports have taken a hit mainly due to a fall in global crude prices," Sunil Barthwal, India's commerce secretary told reporters, while releasing the trade figures.
 
"We are focusing on 20 countries where the export potential is very high this year and next year," Barthwal said, adding that six manufacturing sectors have been identified for export promotion along with six services with higher potential.
 
In total, merchandise and services exports were estimated at $67.79 billion in November and imports at $87.63 billion, against $73.21 billion exports and $83.33 billion in imports, respectively, in the month before.
 
(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Eileen Soreng)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India's merchandise exports surge 17% in Oct, fastest pace in 28 months

E-commerce GMV to increase 23% to $12 bn in 2024 festival season: Report

WTO cuts 2025 world merchandise trade growth forecast to 3% from 3.3%

House panel criticises govt for missing FCI godown construction target

Amazon, Flipkart plea on CCI probe order should transfer to K'taka HC: SC

Topics :merchandise tradeIndia trade deficittrade deficit

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story