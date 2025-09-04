Home / Economy / News / Higher GST on oil and gas exploration to impact upstream companies

Higher GST on oil and gas exploration to impact upstream companies

GST Council recommends raising GST on oil and gas exploration services from 12% to 18%, potentially impacting the margins of Indian upstream companies facing declining energy prices

Oil and gas Ship shipping trade
Global energy prices, especially crude oil prices, have been declining for some time, resulting in lower price realisation for E&P companies. | Representational Image
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The higher goods and services tax (GST) on oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) services is set to pressure margins of Indian upstream companies already grappling with lower energy prices.
 
Analysts warn that the tax hike will push up the cost of producing crude oil and natural gas, eroding company earnings. “Since crude oil and natural gas are outside the GST net, a rise in production costs without an offset on sales will lead to stranded taxes,” said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice-president and co-group head, corporate ratings, Icra.
 
The GST Council on September 3 recommended raising the levy on goods and services used in the oil and gas E&P sector from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, with input tax credit (ITC).
 
India’s upstream industry includes state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India, along with private players such as Reliance Industries and Vedanta’s Cairn Oil & Gas. 
 
Global crude prices have been sliding, dragging down realisations for producers. “Oil and gas prices have moderated sharply since April 2025, driven by global economic headwinds and the unwinding of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries+ production cuts. Lower realisations, combined with rising production costs, are a double whammy for the sector and could make some assets unviable,” Vasisht added.
 
Benchmark Brent is hovering around $66 a barrel, compared with $76 a year ago. ONGC reported a 20 per cent drop in crude realisation to $66.13 a barrel in the April–June quarter of 2025-26.
 
Experts say including oil and gas exploration services in the 18 per cent GST slab is part of a broader tax rationalisation exercise, under which most industrial goods and services are being consolidated at a standard rate.
 
“While the move means a modest rise from the earlier 12 per cent, the impact on project economics may be limited, especially since upstream activity is already benefiting from reforms such as amendments to the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, the Open Acreage Licensing Policy Round X, and the draft piped natural gas rules,” said a senior executive at an Indian oil and gas company.
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST rationalisation to boost clean energy transition, solar cost cuts

From cancer drugs to glucometers, patients to save more after GST cuts

GST cut makes cars, bikes, tyres cheaper, Diwali comes for Auto Inc

FMCG firms plan to offer more grammage for same price after GST reforms

Diwali shopping cart reimagined with GST relief on sweets, ACs and SUVs

Topics :Goods and Services TaxGST Revampoil and gas sectorCrude OilONGC

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story