Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / GST rate for jewellery unchanged at 3 pc, but industry sees indirect gains

GST rate for jewellery unchanged at 3 pc, but industry sees indirect gains

For investors, unchanged GST provides clarity to the buyer, and also does not create havoc in the market, however, entry costs remain slightly high compared to global benchmarks, said Kothari

Jewellery, Indian consumers, consumer, shopping

The simplified two-tier GST structure and lower tax rates on daily essentials are expected to boost consumer confidence and spending, especially during the festive season, he stated. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even though the GST for gems and jewellery remained unchanged at 3 per cent, jewellers on Thursday welcomed the government's decision to reduce GST rates in other sectors, saying it would indirectly benefit the industry and boost demand.

"The current GST reforms (GST 2.0) offer no direct and immediate relief to gems and jewellery exporters. Importantly, the gems and jewellery sector was excluded from the latest reforms. The reforms do not offset the adverse impact of the US tariffs, since input costs and compliance burdens remain unchanged," All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) Chairman Rajesh Rokde told PTI.

 

However, he said, by focusing on stimulating consumption, the GST changes will support the gems and jewellery sector indirectly over the longer term.

"The new rates, effective from September 22, are expected to boost consumption, with the overall fiscal impact of the overhaul estimated at around Rs 50,000 crore," Rokde added.

The GST Council, in its meeting held on Wednesday, kept the rates unchanged at 3 per cent for the gems and jewellery sector.

Also Read

Gold, jewellery

Gems, jewellery exporters seek govt relief as US tariffs hit industry

lab-grown diamonds

US tariff hikes slash diamond jobs in Gujarat, hit Rajasthan gems trade

Mahesh Patil

Why Mahesh Patil sees opportunity, not panic, in Trump's tariff escalation

Bowbazar jewellery market, gold prices Kolkata, gold sales drop India, wedding season gold demand, retail gold prices India, gold price impact on shopping, gold jewellery sales slowdown, gold prices breach ₹1 lakh, lightweight gold jewellery demand,

Demand to drive gems & jewellery growth as exports slow: Crisil SME trackerpremium

Gold, jewellery

Gems, jewellery exports down 15.81% to $2,263 million in May: GJEPC

GJC Vice Chairman Avinash Gupta said, "With the rollout of next-gen GST reforms, we believe, consumers will experience a tangible increase in disposable income, thanks to the combined effect of income tax relief and reduced GST rates. This dual benefit puts more money directly into the hands of households, encouraging aspirational purchases and lifestyle upgrades."  The simplified two-tier GST structure and lower tax rates on daily essentials are expected to boost consumer confidence and spending, especially during the festive season, he stated.

"For the gem and jewellery sector, this presents a significant opportunity, as more consumers are now empowered to invest in jewellery, not just as adornment, but as a symbol of prosperity and financial security," Gupta added.

Saiyam Mehra, past Chairman GJC and director of Unique Chains and Jewels Limited, said, the next-gen GST reforms mark a pivotal moment for India's consumption-driven economy and by streamlining tax slabs and easing the burden on essential goods, the government has empowered consumers with greater purchasing power.

"For the gem and jewellery industry, this translates into renewed optimism, where jewellery is not just a luxury, but a preferred investment and cultural expression. We believe this reform will unlock fresh demand, especially from emerging markets and younger buyers seeking value and authenticity," he added.

However, RiddiSiddhi Bullions (RSBL) Managing Director Prithviraj Kothari said that the GST Council's announcement on maintaining 3 per cent GST on gold and silver and 5 per cent on jewellery-making charges has brought stability but comes with mixed results.

"For jewellers, it doesn't change how they do business as there is no relief on margins, despite their hopes of getting a rate cut, in order to stimulate demand, to the end-consumer. Higher costs may still have a detrimental impact on affordability, particularly during the festive season," he said.

For investors, unchanged GST provides clarity to the buyer, and also does not create havoc in the market, however, entry costs remain slightly high compared to global benchmarks, said Kothari.

"On the one hand, the decision should defend the government's revenue stream, but both jewellers and buyers may feel that their growth opportunities remain hindered," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

knitwear, textile

GST cut brings hope to textile MSMEs; expensive garments to see price hikes

SRL Diagnostics, Agilus Diagnostics, Anand K, marketing spend, pharma

Prices of diagnostic tests unlikely to change much despite GST rate cut

electronics manufacturing India, Union Cabinet approval, Rs 22,919 crore PLI scheme, domestic electronics production, semiconductor industry India, lithium-ion cell manufacturing, printed circuit boards India, display module manufacturing, camera mod

Andhra okays ₹856-cr plan for India's largest printed circuit board plant

workplace, relationships

When romance meets the rulebook: How cos deal with workplace relationshipspremium

medical device

GST cut brings patient benefits, but pharma firms may face margin pressurepremium

Topics : Gems & jewellery export Jewellery sales GST rate cuts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaSSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon