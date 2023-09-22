House panel asks ESIC to review investment policy as interest declines

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour has suggested that the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) review its investment policy annually "without fail", as the interest received by the social security body from its investments in government bonds has seen a decline in the past few years.

The committee noted that the interest received on government securities, which includes government bonds and state development loans, declined to Rs 4,711 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 5,115 crore in 2020-21. Similarly, the interest received on bank fixed deposits and special deposit account (SDA), which includes fixed deposits of scheduled commercial banks and AAA-rated public sector undertakings (PSUs) bonds, declined to Rs 1,290 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 4,075.48 crore in 2019-20.

"The committee notes that public sector undertaking (PSU) bonds may carry credit risk and there is a decreasing trend in interest received in the last few years. The ministry has, however, stated that none of the investments in ESIC's portfolio has seen a downgrade or default to date. Nevertheless, mainly on account of the downward trend in interest money received, the committee suggests that the investment policy should be reviewed annually without fail," the committee notes in its report.

Till February 2023, the total investment amount of the ESIC had more than doubled in the last six years to approximately Rs 1.33 trillion from around Rs 60,000 crore in March 2017. Of its total investment amount, ESIC had invested close to Rs 84,118 crore (74 per cent) in government securities (G-sec, State Development Loans, Government guaranteed and Government serviced bonds), Rs 23,401 crore (21 per cent) in AAA-rated PSU bonds, and around Rs 6,330 crore (5 per cent) in short-term debt instruments.

Earlier in December 2022, ESIC had decided to invest its surplus funds to the tune of 5-15 per cent in equities through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) only as a means for long-term investments.

Besides, the committee also expressed concern that neither the labour ministry nor the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is fully geared to provide extended coverage as envisaged under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

"The committee expresses concern to note that at present the ministry/ESIC is not fully geared up to provide extended coverage as envisaged under the Code on Social Security, 2020. The committee are of the considered view that preparatory work for implementation of the plan of action already identified by ESIC like the conduct of extensive surveys; collection of data from government departments; use of Aadhar for identification of members/insured persons, etc., needs to be undertaken in right earnest," the report submitted to the Lok Sabha speaker last week noted.

The ESI corpus is funded through contributions amounting to 4 per cent of the salary of workers earning up to Rs 21,000 a month, with 3.25 per cent of the salary contributed by employers and the balance deducted from employees' wages. As of 2021-22, there were 31 million insured persons and close to 120 million beneficiaries under the ESI scheme in 610 notified districts in close to 16 lakh establishments.