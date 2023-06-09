How FAME scheme changes impact electric vehicle fortunes in India

But this was exactly when the government, fresh from launching an investigation last year into subsidy misuse, decided to slash demand incentives by 33-63 per cent from June, hardly 10 months before the expiry of the second edition of its flagship Rs 10,000 crore Faster Adoption of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME II) scheme. More so when the government had sponsored only 41 per cent of the target of more than 1.5 million EVs since the launch of the scheme in April 2019, this newspaper reported. The scenario for passenger vehicles is bleaker. The shortfall in incentives to cars and three-wheelers is over 85 per cent.

Taken together, all these disparate elements do not bode well for a fledgling electric two-wheeler (e2W) industry, which until last year was largely a clutch of family-run shops, barring an odd VC-funded Ola or Ather Energy. The health of this sector was paramount for India’s plans to have 80 per cent of new sales coming from e2Ws by 2030. Likewise, at least a third of passenger car sales would be powered by batteries. That would have lit the path for India’s 2070 net zero goals as well.