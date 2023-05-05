Home / Economy / News / Crowdsourcing ideas: IBBI seeks public views on IBC regulations till date

Crowdsourcing ideas: IBBI seeks public views on IBC regulations till date

Stakeholders asked to share comments on all regulations by December 31

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
In what could result in a complete overhaul of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the insolvency regulator has sought public comments on the regulations it notified under the code to date.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has given a window of eight months ending December 31 to all stakeholders to share their views on its regulations. 

IBBI has called the exercise “crowdsourcing of ideas”. The insolvency regulator also said that it will process all the comments together and following the due process, it will modify the regulations to the extent considered necessary. IBBI will then modify the regulations by March 31, 2024 and bring them into force on April 1, 2024. 

The focus of this exercise, experts said, is to ease the admission process, streamline resolution, role of service providers, and use of technology. 

“The goal is to control t

IBC Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBBI

First Published: May 05 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

