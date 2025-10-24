IFSCA proposes differential distribution in funds to boost blended finance

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has proposed allowing fund managers operating out of GIFT City to issue multiple classes of units with differential distribution rights. The move is aimed at enabling blended finance structures that combine concessional or philanthropic capital with private investment to fund socially desirable but commercially less viable projects.

According to a consultation paper released by the regulator, the framework would apply to venture capital and restricted schemes under the IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2025.

It allows fund management entities to design schemes with “senior” and “junior” classes of investors carrying varying levels of risk and return — a practice commonly used in international financial centres to attract private participation in development financing.