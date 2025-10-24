Home / Economy / News / IFSCA proposes differential distribution in funds to boost blended finance

IFSCA proposes differential distribution in funds to boost blended finance

Move aimed at attracting private capital for sustainable projects

flexicap funds, mutual fund inflows, AUM, Rs 5 trillion, equity mutual funds, investor trends, Parag Parikh, HDFC Flexicap Fund, sectoral funds, thematic funds, SIP inflows, investment strategy, largecap bias, midcap funds, smallcap funds
Illustration: Binay Sinha
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has proposed allowing fund managers operating out of GIFT City to issue multiple classes of units with differential distribution rights. The move is aimed at enabling blended finance structures that combine concessional or philanthropic capital with private investment to fund socially desirable but commercially less viable projects.
 
According to a consultation paper released by the regulator, the framework would apply to venture capital and restricted schemes under the IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2025.
 
It allows fund management entities to design schemes with “senior” and “junior” classes of investors carrying varying levels of risk and return — a practice commonly used in international financial centres to attract private participation in development financing.
 
The regulator said the proposal would facilitate flexible capital raising, particularly for projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). ESG schemes will be allowed to accept up to 20 per cent of their corpus in the form of grants, subject to disclosure and investment safeguards.
 
To protect investors, IFSCA has suggested that participation in junior or subordinate units be restricted to large investors, with a minimum investment of $2 million, or $1 million for accredited investors. Independent valuation of each unit class and detailed risk disclosures will be mandatory.
 
IFSCA has invited public comments on the draft framework until November 11. The regulator said the initiative is expected to deepen GIFT-IFSC’s fund management ecosystem and align it with global best practices in sustainable and blended finance.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST registration to get 3-day auto approval from Nov 1: FM Sitharaman

Australia launches First Nations mission to boost mining ties with India

India, US very close to trade deal as talks move to legal drafting stage

India won't rush trade deals, will reject terms curbing its choices: Goyal

Infrastructure boost helping unlock Northeast's tourism potential: Report

Topics :Finance NewsGIFT CityGodrej Fund Management

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story