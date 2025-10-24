GST registration to get 3-day auto approval from Nov 1: FM Sitharaman

The government will roll out a simplified Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration system from November 1, 2025, granting automatic approvals within three working days for most new applicants, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday. The measure, part of the GST 2.0 reform package approved earlier by the GST Council, aims to ease compliance and reduce human interface in the registration process. Simplified registration to cover most new applicants Under the new framework, automatic registration will be available in two cases — applicants identified by the system based on risk and data analysis, and those who self-assess that their output tax liability will not exceed ₹2.5 lakh per month. Nearly 96 per cent of new applicants will benefit from this simplified approval route, according to Sitharaman.

Focus shifts from policy design to implementation Speaking after inaugurating the new CGST Bhawan in Ghaziabad, Sitharaman said the government’s focus was now shifting from policy design to field-level execution. She urged Central and state GST formations to operationalise the reforms without friction and ensure that the system works “by design, not by discretion.” Reiterating the principle behind the next generation of GST reforms, Sitharaman said the tax administration must treat taxpayers with dignity while maintaining firmness against evasion. “Taxpayers should feel they are honourably treated, as they are the taxpayers to the nation. If there are people who are bad sheep among taxpayers, follow the protocol to catch hold of them. But don’t look at everybody with suspicion,” she told officers of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Broader GST 2.0 reforms to enhance efficiency and equity As part of the broader GST 2.0 package, the government has also rationalised rate slabs, simplified return filing, and introduced automated refund and risk-based audit systems. The finance minister said these measures would collectively make the system more efficient, equitable, and growth-oriented. Better taxpayer services and accountability To improve service delivery, she directed that GST Seva Kendras across the country be properly staffed, accessible, and well maintained. Each centre must have a dedicated helpdesk to guide taxpayers during the registration process, she said, adding that field units should conduct internal audits of these centres and address shortcomings faced by taxpayers.

The minister also underscored the need for integrity within the tax administration, asking for timely completion of disciplinary proceedings against officers. “Swift conclusion of disciplinary proceedings reinforces accountability within the organisation. It also clears the perception that there’s indifference or protectionism that weakens the institution’s moral authority,” she said. Quoting the motto for disciplinary conduct, she added, “Galat kiya toh khair nahi, sahi kiya toh koi bair nahi.” Festive season sales highlight positive GST impact Citing data from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Sitharaman noted that India’s festive retail sales reached a record ₹6.05 lakh crore this Diwali — a 25 per cent rise over last year — with 87 per cent of customers preferring Indian-made products. About 72 per cent of traders surveyed credited the recent GST rate cuts on daily-use items, footwear, home décor, and consumer durables for the higher sales.