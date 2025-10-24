Home / Economy / News / India, US very close to trade deal as talks move to legal drafting stage

India, US very close to trade deal as talks move to legal drafting stage

Most issues have been resolved and talks are progressing smoothly, with the long-pending India-US trade deal expected to move to the approval stage soon

trade talk, India US Trade
Shreya Nandi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 4:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India and the United States (US) are very close to a trade deal, with both sides beginning to work on the legal text.
 
Most issues see convergence as talks advance 
After the conclusion of the previous round of talks in Washington last week, both sides are seeing convergence on most of the issues, a senior government official said, signalling that the long-pending deal could be finalised soon, but also subject to a final go-ahead at the political level.
 
“We are very close to a deal and not much difference remains (between both sides). Talks are progressing well. There’s common ground on most of the outstanding issues,” the official cited above said.
 
Non-tariff barriers remain a sticking point 
However, without sharing details, the official said that issues related to certain non-tariff barriers are yet to be sorted between both sides. For instance, the US has been flagging concerns over how India’s Quality Control Orders (QCOs) pose non-tariff barriers for American exporters.
 
The teams from both sides are currently engaged virtually, although the date of the next round of in-person talks is yet to be scheduled.
 
Focus on early conclusion amid upcoming ASEAN summit 
Last week, a team of officials from the commerce department, including Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, was in Washington, with a focus on reaching an early conclusion of the proposed trade agreement. Talks concluded late last week and the team returned over the weekend.
 
Despite making progress in the recently concluded round, the two sides were not able to finalise an agreement, amid speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American President Donald Trump could hold a bilateral meeting at the 47th ASEAN summit next week and make some announcement related to the proposed deal. However, on Thursday, Modi said that he would attend the summit virtually, ruling out any in-person meeting with Trump.
 
Deal deadline remains unchanged 
As announced by Trump and Modi in February, the official deadline for the first tranche of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) continues to remain until the fall of 2025. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST registration to get 3-day auto approval from Nov 1: FM Sitharaman

Infrastructure boost helping unlock Northeast's tourism potential: Report

India's flash PMI falls to 59.9 in October from 61.0 in September

WH repeats claim India cutting Russian oil imports at Trump's request

EU sanctions 45 entities, including 3 India-based firms, over Russia links

Topics :US India relations trade negotiationsUS trade deals

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story