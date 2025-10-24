Home / Economy / News / India won't rush trade deals, will reject terms curbing its choices: Goyal

India won't rush trade deals, will reject terms curbing its choices: Goyal

Piyush Goyal made these remarks while speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue, adding that New Delhi would take a measured approach

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
The minister stressed that India's approach to trade negotiations is not driven by a pressure to meet immediate targets, but by a long-term vision | (Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Friday that India will not rush into signing any trade agreements, adding that it will reject conditions from partner countries that restrict its trading choices.  
 
Goyal made these remarks while speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue, adding that New Delhi would take a measured approach. His remarks came amid the backdrop of concerns raised by several countries over India's import of Russian crude oil. He also underscored that trade deals are not merely about tariffs or market access, but also about building relations, trust, and creating sustainable frameworks for global business cooperation, Hindustan Times reported.
 
Hinting at the trade negotiations with the US, Goyal said, "In a very short-term context, it's not about what is going to happen in the next six months. It's not just about being able to sell steel to America."
 
The remarks come at a time when New Delhi is negotiating a trade agreement with Washington, after US President Donald Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff, of which 25 per cent was imposed for India's continued purchases of Russian oil, at a time when Washington has been trying to end the war between Moscow and Kyiv.
 
The minister stressed that India's approach to trade negotiations is not driven by a pressure to meet immediate targets, but by a long-term vision. Trade deals are for a longer duration. It's not only about tariffs, it's also about trust and a relationship. Trade deals are also about businesses", he said.
 

India-US trade talks

 
In an interaction with Doordarshan on Thursday, Goyal noted that India and the US are holding active discussions, with teams from both sides collaborating. He added that the Commerce Secretary recently met US counterparts to advance efforts toward achieving a fair and balanced trade agreement.
 
He added, "We are in dialogue with the United States of America. Our teams are engaged. We recently had the Commerce Secretary visit the US, and he met with his counterparts. We continue to engage with them, and talks are progressing. We hope to work towards a fair and equitable agreement in the near future."
 

India trade agreements

 
India is currently negotiating trade agreements, including a long-overdue free trade agreement with the European Union, with differences remaining over market access, environmental standards, and rules of origin.
 
Business Standard recently reported that differences continued to persist after India and the European Union held the 14th round of talks in Brussels.
 
The EU’s main demands centered on sectors such as automobiles, wines and spirits, and agriculture, areas that India regards as sensitive. For India, key priorities include addressing non-tariff barriers related to safety, packaging, and environmental standards, particularly the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).
 

India defends Russian oil purchases

 
Ever since Trump criticised India for purchasing Russian crude oil and accused the country of fuelling Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, India has maintained that the purchases were made to meet energy demands of the country. While Trump imposed additional tariffs, the Central government defended its purchase, adding that it will not bow to the pressure.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infrastructure boost helping unlock Northeast's tourism potential: Report

India's flash PMI falls to 59.9 in October from 61.0 in September

WH repeats claim India cutting Russian oil imports at Trump's request

EU sanctions 45 entities, including 3 India-based firms, over Russia links

Southern states lead in household debt charts, Delhi least indebted: Mospi

Topics :Piyush GoyalUS India relations Free Trade AgreementsTrade dealsBS Web ReportsEuropean Union

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story