India's industrial output slows to 0.4% in Oct due to fewer working days

India’s industrial output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), fell to 0.4 per cent in October 2025, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Monday.

The slow growth in the month could be attributed to less number of working days because of a number of festivals in the month, including Dussehra, Deepawali and Chhath.

The October print compares with a reading of 4 per cent in September 2025 and 3.5 per cent in October 2024.

Infra, construction goods grew 7%

Use-based data showed mixed momentum. Infrastructure and construction goods grew 7.1 per cent, followed by capital goods at 2.4 per cent and intermediate goods at 0.9 per cent. However, primary goods contracted 0.6 per cent, consumer durables dipped 0.5 per cent, and consumer non-durables fell 4.4 per cent in October.