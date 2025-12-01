Home / Economy / News / Govt blocks 87 illegal loan lending applications after due process

Govt blocks 87 illegal loan lending applications after due process

The government on Monday said a total of 87 illegal loan lending applications have been blocked after following the due process.

digital loan, loan scam, online scam, fraud
Representative Image | AI generated image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The government on Monday said a total of 87 illegal loan lending applications have been blocked after following the due process.

"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is empowered to issue blocking directions to block the Information for public access under section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000.

"So far, after following the due process, MeitY has blocked a total of 87 illegal loan lending applications under section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000," Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply, he also said that regulatory action for inquiry, inspection of books of accounts and investigation under the Companies Act, 2013 is taken from time to time against companies, including the ones indulged in online lending activities through loan apps.

"Whenever any violation under the Companies Act, 2013 is found on the basis of the above, an appropriate legal action is taken," he said.

The corporate affairs ministry is implementing the Companies Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ATF price hiked by 5.4%, commercial LPG cylinders see ₹10 reduction

India's manufacturing PMI eases to 56.6 in Nov as tariffs hit export orders

Stellar growth, low inflation raise questions over need for RBI rate cuts

India's quiet rollback of trade barriers eases worry for global partners

Premium

After robust H1, economists upgrade full-year FY26 growth forecast to 7.5%

Topics :loansdigital lendingBanking Industry

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story