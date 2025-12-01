Home / Economy / News / ATF price hiked by 5.4%, commercial LPG cylinders see ₹10 reduction

ATF price hiked by 5.4%, commercial LPG cylinders see ₹10 reduction

ATF prices in Delhi increased by Rs 5,133.75 per kilolitre to Rs 99,676.77 per kl, marking the third consecutive monthly hike

LPG cylinder, LPG
Domestic LPG prices remained unchanged at Rs 853 per 14.2-kg cylinder, following a Rs 50 hike in April. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices were raised by 5.4 per cent on Monday, while commercial LPG rates were cut by Rs 10 per cylinder as state-owned oil companies announced their monthly price revision in line with global trends.

ATF prices in Delhi increased by Rs 5,133.75 per kilolitre to Rs 99,676.77 per kl, marking the third consecutive monthly hike, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

Rates had risen by about 1 per cent on November 1 and by 3.3 per cent on October 1.

The latest increase is expected to add pressure on airlines, for which fuel accounts for nearly 40 per cent of operating costs.

No immediate comments could be obtained from the airlines on the impact of the price change.

In Mumbai, ATF was revised to Rs 93,281.04 per kl, while prices in Chennai and Kolkata were raised to Rs 1,03,301.80 and Rs 1,02,371.02 per kl, respectively.

Fuel prices vary across cities due to local taxes. Alongside, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder used by hotels and restaurants was cut to Rs 1,580.50 in Delhi.

This is the second reduction in a row, offsetting the Rs 15.50 increase implemented in October (rates had been cut by Rs 5 per cylinder on November 1). Since April, six earlier cuts have reduced commercial LPG prices by a total of Rs 223 per cylinder.

Domestic LPG prices remained unchanged at Rs 853 per 14.2-kg cylinder, following a Rs 50 hike in April.

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and the exchange rate.

Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain frozen after a Rs 2 per-litre reduction in March last year; petrol currently costs Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi and diesel Rs 87.62.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's manufacturing PMI eases to 56.6 in Nov as tariffs hit export orders

Stellar growth, low inflation raise questions over need for RBI rate cuts

India's quiet rollback of trade barriers eases worry for global partners

Premium

After robust H1, economists upgrade full-year FY26 growth forecast to 7.5%

Bills to replace GST compensation cess may be tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday

Topics :LPG cylinder priceATF pricelpg cylinder

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story